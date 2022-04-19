Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gigi Hadid's '90s Supermodel Moment

This yellow is anything but mellow.
gigi-hadid-yellow-ralph-lauren-maybelline-party-2017-1

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The supermodels of the '90s continue to be a source of fashion inspiration for a reason: Legends of their time, they wielded their own personal wardrobes to create a sense of power decades before "model-off-duty" was a genre of personal style. And, because everything old becomes new again, the looks they created feel fresh and fun — perfect for a new set of supers to update with their own spin.

That's exactly what Gigi Hadid did while attending a 2017 London party for her collab with Maybelline cosmetics. She went for a monochromatic look in a yellow that's anything but mellow: a minidress and a coat in a highlighter-bright shade of sunshine. The dress is studded with crystals to catch the light, and Hadid carried that motif into her nude stilettos for a look that's sleek and fun.

gigi-hadid-yellow-ralph-lauren-maybelline-party-2017-2

Her beauty nails the '90s theme, with a peachy smokey eye and a nude lip gloss popping against the dramatic backdrop provided by her upswept hair. Here's more evidence that we may have abandoned our beloved tubes of gloss too soon — there's nothing a swipe of high-shine lip goop can't further glamorize.

Shop Hadid inspired picks in the gallery below:

fenty beauty gloss bomb
maybelline lifter gloss
chanel rouge coco gloss
3
Gallery
3 Images

