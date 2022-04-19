Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gigi Hadid's '90s Supermodel Moment

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The supermodels of the '90s continue to be a source of fashion inspiration for a reason: Legends of their time, they wielded their own personal wardrobes to create a sense of power decades before "model-off-duty" was a genre of personal style. And, because everything old becomes new again, the looks they created feel fresh and fun — perfect for a new set of supers to update with their own spin.

That's exactly what Gigi Hadid did while attending a 2017 London party for her collab with Maybelline cosmetics. She went for a monochromatic look in a yellow that's anything but mellow: a minidress and a coat in a highlighter-bright shade of sunshine. The dress is studded with crystals to catch the light, and Hadid carried that motif into her nude stilettos for a look that's sleek and fun.

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Her beauty nails the '90s theme, with a peachy smokey eye and a nude lip gloss popping against the dramatic backdrop provided by her upswept hair. Here's more evidence that we may have abandoned our beloved tubes of gloss too soon — there's nothing a swipe of high-shine lip goop can't further glamorize.

