Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gisele Bundchen in the Ultimate Early Aughts Mini Skirt

Gisele Bundchen at the 2003 VMA's. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Several legs walked nearly naked at the turn of the century so that the Miu Miu mini skirt could run today. One particular set of bare legs belonged to Gisele Bundchen. The supermodel sported the ultra-cropped bottom on a few occasions as a person paid to look good is wont to do, but her 2003 Video Music Award's mini skirt moment is a highlight in the history of abbreviated garments.

The low-rise mini — which came in proper early aughts form in a light army green cargo — resembles something plucked from the shelves of Gap Kids or Hollister. Paired with a blinged-out, one-shouldered sheer top, the former Victoria's Secret model is a walking dress-up box of contrasts, yet it works. Of course, the must-have 2003 accessories — a flip phone, strappy metallic silver stilettos and giant hoops — round out the ensemble, giving it that beloved pre-Instagram flair.

Sure, our resident middle school mean girl likely pinned this look to her wall, and it's difficult to recreate (simply put, iPhones don't look as good with a cargo mini skirt), but we're positive Devon Lee Carlson will find a way to bring it into the TikTok era.

For those that are team Bunchen over team "Bridgerton," we've rounded up a selection of Y2K-inspired mini skirts that would put a frown on Lady Whistledown. Shop them all in the gallery below.

