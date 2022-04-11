GLAZED NYC IS HIRING A FASHION DESIGN CONSULTANT IN BROOKLYN, NY

GLAZED STUDIO by Glazed NYC is the full-service atelier to breathe new life into your wardrobe and create pieces you'll love for a lifetime, launching April 30, 2022 with a pop-up at Cafe Erzulie in Brooklyn. Our services will include Garment Reconstruction, Glazed Customization exclusively using our in-house deadstock fabrics and patterns, Pattern + Sample Making, and Alterations. You will be a part of a dynamic, creative environment working on all aspects of the product lifecycle from concept to final development. You’ll work directly with our clients and production team to bring dream wardrobes to fruition in the form of stunning, one-of-a-kind, garments.



RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Meeting and consulting with our clients to create one-of-a-kind garments and accessories, effectively communicating design details, pricing, and lead times

• Liaising directly with our production team to effectively communicate and place each custom order

• Order fulfillment: placing orders with production, and shipping orders to clients when necessary

• Maintaining studio space for before/after each appointment

REQUIRED SKILLS:

• Knowledge of garment construction, including pattern making, sewing and draping

• Sewing skills: Intermediate/Advanced skills preferred

• Understanding of patterns

• Knowledge of pattern drafting

• Proficient in the Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, Acrobat) must be able to create Flat Sketches

• Creative and knowledgeable about fashion; understanding of the connection between history + current trends

• Hardworking, self motivated, reliable, and serious about quality of work and meeting deadlines

• Good listener, friendly, fun, positive



COMPENSATION:

Hourly - To be discussed



Glazed NYC is a multidisciplinary studio excavating Black History within the realms of fashion, film, and music while utilizing design as a vehicle for storytelling and community building.



Our ideal candidate is available part time and available for immediate hire. Please email your resume and portfolio with the subject line "Glazed Studio Fashion Designer" to info@shopglazednyc.com.