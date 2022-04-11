Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

GLAZED NYC IS HIRING A FASHION DESIGN CONSULTANT IN BROOKLYN, NY

GLAZED NYC is seeking an individual who is passionate about fashion design with a focus on clothing reconstruction and design consultation for Glazed Studio, Opening April 30, 2022.

GLAZED STUDIO by Glazed NYC is the full-service atelier to breathe new life into your wardrobe and create pieces you'll love for a lifetime, launching April 30, 2022 with a pop-up at Cafe Erzulie in Brooklyn. Our services will include Garment Reconstruction, Glazed Customization exclusively using our in-house deadstock fabrics and patterns, Pattern + Sample Making, and Alterations. You will be a part of a dynamic, creative environment working on all aspects of the product lifecycle from concept to final development. You’ll work directly with our clients and production team to bring dream wardrobes to fruition in the form of stunning, one-of-a-kind, garments.

RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Meeting and consulting with our clients to create one-of-a-kind garments and accessories, effectively communicating design details, pricing, and lead times
• Liaising directly with our production team to effectively communicate and place each custom order
• Order fulfillment: placing orders with production, and shipping orders to clients when necessary
• Maintaining studio space for before/after each appointment

REQUIRED SKILLS:
• Knowledge of garment construction, including pattern making, sewing and draping
• Sewing skills: Intermediate/Advanced skills preferred
• Understanding of patterns
• Knowledge of pattern drafting
• Proficient in the Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, Acrobat) must be able to create Flat Sketches
• Creative and knowledgeable about fashion; understanding of the connection between history + current trends
• Hardworking, self motivated, reliable, and serious about quality of work and meeting deadlines
• Good listener, friendly, fun, positive

COMPENSATION:
Hourly - To be discussed

Glazed NYC is a multidisciplinary studio excavating Black History within the realms of fashion, film, and music while utilizing design as a vehicle for storytelling and community building.

Our ideal candidate is available part time and available for immediate hire. Please email your resume and portfolio with the subject line "Glazed Studio Fashion Designer" to info@shopglazednyc.com.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

wwake
Sponsored Story

WWAKE Is Hiring A Custom Client Specialist In Brooklyn, NY

WWAKE is seeking an individual who is passionate about fine jewelry and about providing an above-and-beyond experience to our luxury clientele.

By Winnie LiuMar 31, 2022
wwake
Sponsored Story

WWAKE Is Hiring A Wholesale Manager In Brooklyn, NY

WWAKE is seeking an individual who is passionate about fashion, fine jewelry, and about strategic sales growth.

By Winnie LiuMar 31, 2022
Careers

EILEEN FISHER Is Hiring A Retail Stylist In Brooklyn, NY

EILEEN FISHER creates simple, timeless shapes designed to work together effortlessly, season after season.

By Winnie LiuSep 27, 2018
PRC-logo-site1
Sponsored Story

PR Consulting Is Hiring A Jr. PR Manager, Fashion & Lifestyle In New York, NY

PR Consulting is a brand strategy and public relations agency that specializes in developing and communicating authentic narratives to position companies and individuals across multi-platform channels.

By Winnie LiuJun 15, 2021