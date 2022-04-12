Good Light Is Seeking A Social Media/Community Intern (Remote)

About good light

good light is beauty beyond the binary. We are an early stage, venture-backed company focused on moving culture forward by promoting a more inclusive definition of beauty through product and purpose. We strive to reflect the diversity and fluidity of the world we live in today.



About the role

good light is looking for a dynamic person who is interested in exploring new ways to define and grow a brand, and move culture forward. More specifically, this person will work alongside our content team designing creative assets for email marketing, social media, and our website.

In this role you will:

★ Engage and support our community through customer service and DMs

★ Identify individuals championing good light and how we can further those relationships

★ Ideate community challenges and IRL activations (events, community giftings, etc)

★ Work alongside the content team to create TikTok content as needed

★ Curate monthly product seeding and community giftings



What makes you perfect for this role:

★ You are curious.

★ You believe in new ways of doing things and seek them out.

★ You take pride in your work.

★ You value diversity and inclusion.

★ You work well with others.

★ You are highly creative and passionate about design.

★ You are eager to learn and open to constructive feedback.

★ You have excellent time management and organizational skills



Requirements/necessary skills:

★ Interest in how beauty brands strive to build community

★ Strong knowledge of TikTok trends and app capabilities

★ Interest in working with influencers and content creators

★ Must be able to receive college credit or equivalent

★ Must be comfortable as on-screen talent

★ A commitment of 15-17 hours a week.

★ Strong interest and knowledge in beauty & skincare is a plus!



If interested, please submit resumes and relevant work to valentinal@verygoodlight.com with the subject line, Summer 2022 Social Media & Community Intern Application