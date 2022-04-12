Good Light Is Seeking A Social Media/Content Creation Intern (Remote)

About good light

good light is all about beauty beyond the binary. We are cruelty-free, clean, vegan, and manufactured in South Korea. We’re a company focused on pushing culture forward by promoting a more inclusive definition of beauty through product and purpose. We strive to reflect the diversity and fluidity of the world we live in today and a percentage of all sales goes to help True Colors United.



About the role

good light is seeking a dynamic person who is interested in exploring new ways to define and grow a brand, with a positive attitude and curiosity to learn and explore. More specifically, this person will work alongside our content team designing creative assets for email marketing, social media, and our website.

In this role you will:

★ Create social designs for use in marketing and social media

★ Ideate and execute video concepts for TikTok and Youtube, this includes outlining, scripting, filming, and editing

★ Pitch new ideas for social franchises and brand partnerships

★ Help launch new campaigns and find influencers to work with through the TikTok Creator Marketplace

★ Curate monthly product seeding and community giftings



What makes you perfect for this role:

★ You are curious.

★ You believe in new ways of doing things and seek them out.

★ You take pride in your work.

★ You value diversity and inclusion.

★ You work well with others.

★ You are highly creative and passionate about design.

★ You are eager to learn and open to constructive feedback.

★ You have excellent time management and organizational skills



Requirements/necessary skills:

★ Interest of social media and how it can help brands and aid in the customer experience

★ Experience creating social media content, designs and video

★ Strong knowledge of TikTok trends and app capabilities

★ Must be able to receive college credit or equivalent

★ Must be comfortable as on-screen talent

★ A commitment of 15-17 hours a week.

★ Strong interest and knowledge in beauty & skincare is a plus!



If interested, please submit resumes and relevant work to valentinal@verygoodlight.com with the subject line, Summer 2022 Social Media Content Creation Intern Application