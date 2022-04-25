good light Is Seeking Summer '22 Marketing Operations Interns (Remote)

About good light:

good light is all about beauty beyond the binary. We are cruelty-free, clean, vegan, and manufactured in South Korea. We’re a company focused on pushing culture forward by promoting a more inclusive definition of beauty through product and purpose. We strive to reflect the diversity and fluidity of the world we live in today and a percentage of all sales goes to help True Colors United.



About the role:

good light is seeking interns who live for diversity, inclusivity, parity, equity and social justice, have a curiosity for beauty/grooming products and how they enhance the lives of young men and women. Passionate candidates only. Students who want to change perceptions, push culture, and spread inclusivity throughout the world.



Requirements / Necessary skills for success:

★ A commitment of 15-30 hours a week.

★ Great attitude, hard-working, great at multitasking.

★ Ability to be an independent thinker and work independently.

★ A data-driven mindset, comfortable with analyzing data and generating insights.

★ The ideal candidate also excels in a fast-paced environment and is interested in learning about multiple aspects of a business (e.g., marketing, logistics, sales, and reporting).



Benefits + Perks:

We're an extremely small team and a startup. What's awesome about that? Being able to get your hands dirty with real world experience, and unlike traditional internships where you might fetch coffee or do menial tasks, you'll be exposed to crucial aspects of our business and operations.



To apply:

Please send your resume to valentinal@verygoodlight.com with the title ‘Summer 2022 Design Internship’