26 Can't-Miss Looks From the 2022 Grammys

It wasn't a typical Sunday night in Las Vegas — what does that look like, anyway? — as some of the world's biggest names in music descended upon the strip for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Though the Grammys is where we expect celebrities to go all-out with the "wow" factor, this year's red carpet had a little bit of everything, from runway (in the case of Saweetie in Valentino and St. Vincent in Gucci, for example) and Old Hollywood-referential (see: Lady Gaga in Giorgio Armani Privé) to minimalist gowns (Hailey Bieber's Saint Laurent, for one) and surprising suiting (Louis Vuitton house ambassadors BTS, for seven). Hey, if there's one thing about this award show, it's that it will always surprise you.

Catch up on Fashionista's favorite looks from the 2022 Grammys in the gallery, below.

26 Gallery 26 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.