Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Greta Lee in a Beautifully Shapeless Cream Dress by The Row

I need 10 dresses in this silhouette.
greta-lee-the-row-2

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The club of celebrities who have worn The Row on the red carpet is small but powerful, and in December of 2019, "Russian Doll" and "Girls" actor Greta Lee joined their ranks, wearing a gorgeous cream maxi dress from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Fall 2019 collection.

The minimalist design is more or less shapeless, though the fabric falls into a sort-of A-line silhouette. The short sleeves and open neckline give the dress a timeless, elegant feel, while glass beads add visual interest. I love the lack of accessories, and how Lee's dainty, barely-there heels look against the comparatively wide, heavy dress. In fact, this might become my new go-to silhouette for summer. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Below, shop a few similarly long, oversized maxi dresses whose fabric will barely touch your skin.

the row
large_tove-white-ceres-pleated-organic-cotton-midi-dress
madewell
5
Gallery
5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

elle fanning the row (1)
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Elle Fanning in The Row

It's the chic going-out version of a robe and nightgown.

By Dhani MauOct 8, 2020
Greta Lee attends The New York Premiere Of The Sixth & Final Season Of "Girls"
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Greta Lee in Fruity Sandy Liang

Warm weather dressing inspiration.

By Ana ColónApr 7, 2021
ashley olsen 2007 calvin klein show (1)
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: The Ashley Olsen Look That Ignited My Obsession With White T-Shirts

She and Mary-Kate had just launched The Row, which turns 15 this year.

By Dhani MauJun 17, 2021
sydney sweeney ralph lauren copy
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sydney Sweeney in a Feathered Black Mini Dress

Restrained glamour with a hint of bandage dress.

By Dhani MauMar 3, 2022