Great Outfits in Fashion History: Greta Lee in a Beautifully Shapeless Cream Dress by The Row

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for IFP

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The club of celebrities who have worn The Row on the red carpet is small but powerful, and in December of 2019, "Russian Doll" and "Girls" actor Greta Lee joined their ranks, wearing a gorgeous cream maxi dress from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Fall 2019 collection.

The minimalist design is more or less shapeless, though the fabric falls into a sort-of A-line silhouette. The short sleeves and open neckline give the dress a timeless, elegant feel, while glass beads add visual interest. I love the lack of accessories, and how Lee's dainty, barely-there heels look against the comparatively wide, heavy dress. In fact, this might become my new go-to silhouette for summer.

Below, shop a few similarly long, oversized maxi dresses whose fabric will barely touch your skin.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.