Must Read: Kering Navigates Gucci's Slow-Down, Unpacking Abercrombie & Fitch's 'Hard Pivot'

How will Kering handle Gucci's slowing growth trajectory?

Gucci's growth is currently slowing, as numbers from Kering's first-quarter report last Thursday indicated, spooking shareholders. As Robert Williams reports for Business of Fashion, the parent company points to "high exposure to Chinese consumers, and particularly Shanghai, to explain the dip." But with analysts predicting a "widening gap between Gucci and faster-growing rivals," there is concern. As a means of bolstering the brand's sales, Kering is rolling out more Gucci stores in the U.S., where luxury sales continue to surge. {Business of Fashion}

Unpacking Abercrombie & Fitch's hard pivot

In the wake of the recent Abercrombie & Fitch documentary exposing the company's problematic past, Alicia Brunker unpacks the retailer's "hard pivot" that has brought it to present-day. "The new Abercrombie & Fitch wants to invite everyone to the metaphorical lunch table. Shedding its mean girl reputation, Abercrombie has ushered in a new era of change under its current CEO Fran Horowitz," writes Brunker. But will these efforts be enough? {InStyle}

Why is everyone twinning?

Emily Sundberg questions why, "in an era that places so much emphasis on unfettered self-expression, some are finding joy in...looking exactly alike" for Elle. Sundberg posits that "sameness is no longer a taboo — its a form of bonding," explaining, "after a period of not being able to reach out and touch each other, now we're just a shared link away from embracing in matching clothes." {Elle}

