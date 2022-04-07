Must Read: Hailey Bieber Covers 'Allure,' The Folklore Announces New B2B Platform and Marketplace for African Brands

Photo: Zoey Grossman/Courtesy of Condé Nast

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Hailey Bieber covers Allure

Hailey Bieber fronts the May 2022 issue of Allure, photographed by Zoey Grossman and speaking with Darian Symoné Harvin about the upcoming launch of her skin care brand, Rhode, and differentiating herself in a long list of celebrity beauty lines. {Allure}

The Folklore launches new B2B platform and shopping marketplace for African brands

Following a $1.7 million funding round, The Folklore announced it was introducing a B2B wholesale platform called The Folklore Connect that will allow brands from Africa and the diaspora to establish relationships with global retailers, as well as a discovery shopping platform dubbed The Folklore Marketplace that will let consumers see products from African and diasporic labels sold across different e-commerce sites in one place. "The Folklore Connect is the next step in our vision to see African brands in the hands of customers around the world and to create opportunities for them that encourage scalability and fuel them to compete globally," said founder and CEO Amira Rasool, in a statement. See the campaign for The Folklore Connect in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

7 Gallery 7 Images

The politics of Rihanna's pregnancy fashion

The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman writes about Rihanna's pregnancy style and how her intentional, public, high-fashion rejection of "maternity fashion" celebrates pregnant bodies and shifts how we perceive them. {The New York Times}

Homepage image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.