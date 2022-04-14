Great Outfits in Fashion History: The Haim Sisters Doing Coachella Style at Its Least Cringe

Let Alana, Este and Danielle serve as your style guides as you head out to the festivals.

Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Refinery29

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly when Coachella style went completely off the rails, but it was long enough ago that it's easy to forget there was a time when Coachella style was actually cool and inspiring.

On the celebrity side of things, you had ladies like Alexa Chung and Kate Bosworth wearing effortlessly bohemian Chloé dresses that, while impractical for those of us without backstage passes, were certainly chic. Then you had the innately cool musicians, who were mostly just figuring out desert-appropriate versions of their go-to vintage Levi's, T-shirts and leather jackets. Then there were the stylish, California-bred sisters of Haim, who have been straddling the line between these two factions since making their Coachella on-stage debut in 2014.

From Alana's enviable assortment of vintage cutoffs and graphic tees to Danielle's Beatles-esque shirts and boots to Este's flirty mini-dresses, they're consistent, shining examples of how to do festival style without being cringe. Just take a look at the outfits above, which they wore to a Refinery29 Coachella event in 2015, just before this category of dressing started to take a turn for the worst.

It's been a while since the last Coachella, and perhaps we should've just quit while we were ahead, but we didn't, and it's happening, so if you're in need of ideas for a sane-but-cute outfit, just imagine you're the fourth Haim sister — shop the gallery below if you want some help — and remember this rule of thumb: Other than a lightweight hat whose sole function is to mitigate sun exposure, you do not need to put anything on your head.

11 Gallery 11 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.