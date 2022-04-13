Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

HATCh Is Seeking Summer '22 Showroom Interns In Los Angeles

HATCh Showroom is the result of a culmination of years in the fashion industry and lifelong passion of fashion and art.
HATCh logo.gif

HATCh, a multi-line sales showroom that represents brands such as James Perse, PE NATION, Aviator Nation, Jenny Bird and Madeworn is seeking energetic sales interns available immediately in the Los Angeles Showroom.

Job responsibilities may include:
- Creating and updating immediate inventory line sheets
- Helping to prepare for market appointments
- Tracking/delivering samples and maintaining sample inventory
- Researching target accounts
- Reporting on stockist visits
- Merchandising
- Creating marketing materials for account outreach
- Greeting buyers arriving for showroom appointments
- Selling analysis and assisting account executives

Please send resumes to chloe@hatchinc.com

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

fashion-girl-person-1135531 pexels
Sponsored Story

HATCh Is Seeking Sales Interns In Los Angeles

HATCh, a multi-line sales showroom that represents brands such as James Perse, Aviator Nation, Pe Nation and Madeworn.

By Winnie LiuMar 29, 2021
hatch showroom intern photo.JPG
Careers

HATCh Is Seeking Sales Interns In Los Angeles

HATCh, a multi-line sales showroom that represents brands such as Alexis Bittar, James Perse, Wilt, Giles&Brother, & Stance is seeking energetic sales interns available immediately in the Los Angeles showroom.

By Winnie LiuNov 28, 2016
hatch-0115-350x233.jpg
Careers

HATCh Showroom Is Hiring Senior Account Executives & Account Executives In NYC & Los Angeles

HATCh Showroom is looking for Senior Account Executives and Account Executives, specializing in Women's Apparel in New York and Los Angeles.

By Winnie LiuDec 14, 2015
hatch-0115-350x233.jpg
Careers

HATCh Is Looking For Spring Sales Interns In New York And Los Angeles

HATCh, a multi-line sales showroom that represents brands such as James Perse, 12th street by Cynthia Vincent, Giles&Brother, Banjanan and Auden is seeking sales interns available mid/late January through the Spring to assist at Fall 16 Fashion Week in either the New York or LA office (which ever applicant is closest to).

By Winnie LiuNov 4, 2015