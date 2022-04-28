Great Outfits in Fashion History: Helen Mirren in White Lace and Pearls in 1993

Photo: Barry King/WireImage

Dame Helen Mirren, star of People's latest "Beautiful Issue," continues to have one of the longest, most illustrious acting careers of all time. And when you've been in the business for 50+ years, it's inevitable that you will have worn a lot of things on a lot of red carpets, through a lot of fashion trend cycles.

Perhaps wisely, Mirren hasn't taken too many bold fashion risks over the years, reliably choosing tasteful, often conservative evening gowns for big events. But a few looks have stood out, like the one she wore to the BAFTA Awards in 1993, when she won her second of three consecutive awards for her role as a detective in TV series "Prime Suspect."

With the "Like a Virgin"-esque, partially sheer white lace and pearls, topped with a matching hat and blazer, the outfit is unmistakably '90s in the best way. I also love the snake-print shoes — a cool and unexpected choice. With the way it's styled, the outfit has the potential to be a fun rehearsal dinner look for a vintage-loving bride today, but it also contains a lot of versatile individual elements that could fit into any spring wardrobe. Shop the look in the gallery below.

