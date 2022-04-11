Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jane Birkin in a Timeless Vacation Tank Top

Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Everyone's individual exploration of style is ongoing. Some stick to a distinct look for decades, others flirt with different ideas of what to put on weekly. Most of us can relate to judging our former selves for outfits that we can't fathom wearing again. There are the few, however, whose approach to getting dress defies trends and seasons. With a relaxed wardrobe of Parisian essentials, Jane Birkin is one such person.

Looking back at images of the English actor in the late '60s and early '70s doesn't even feel like a trip down memory lane because most of her looks were as relevant then as they are now. From classic white T-shirts to sheer mini dresses to gently-worn denim, Birkin is the eternal muse, influencing present-day designers as they think of new ways to make basics that will live in our closets forever.

Birkin's sun-soaked holiday outfits were some of her best. On a trip to the Cote d'Azur in April of 1973, the style icon donned a timeless vacation ensemble that replays in my mind every spring when I'm itching for those summer getaways: a ruffle-trimmed square neck sleeveless top, tucked into flared jeans with raw-cut hems and worn with leather platform slingback sandals. Her long hair completes the effortless sunny look with slight ocean frizz and beach waves.

If you're in the mood for channeling Birkin this spring, shop springy tanks with a similar vintage charm in the gallery below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

