Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jennifer Aniston's Once-Again-Relevant 1999 Strapless Bandana Top

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The year is 1999. The SAG awards are still in their youth, and so am I. At 9 years old, I beg my mom to help me fashion one of her bandanas into a tube top, knotting it in the back with that perfect center point in the front. The scarf-as-shirt look was probably not appropriate for a 9-year-old (which is why my mom definitely shot it down, good on her) — but it was quite effective on a Y2K-era Jennifer Aniston, who chose a black, strapless scarf top for the 5th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 1999.

While the photo records from the event don't reveal Aniston's full outfit, it appears that she paired said handkerchief tube top with a low-rise skirt and ruched clutch in the same satin-finish black fabric. No shade to pal Courteney Cox's pleather-y, rumpled, fish-adorned dress (well... not no shade), but Aniston's sartorial minimalism has once again paid off when it comes to long-term relevance: The Y2K fashion resurgence is giving new life to this look, and the handkerchief/bandana/scarf tube top is once again trendy. (In other Y2K trends, shout-out to the person in the background of this photo sporting a full head of hair gems — we see you, and we appreciate you.)

