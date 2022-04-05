Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jessica Chastain's First-Ever Oscars Dress

A full decade before her double-Gucci domination, the actor was making waves on the biggest red carpet of the year.

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

As a permanent member of the Jessica Chastain Fan Club™ (she was very nice to me in a Chipotle once, and really, a girl just doesn't forget a kindness like that) I'll admit to being a bit biased, but I've admired her style long before her double-Gucci'd domination at the 2022 Academy Awards. (In fact, I recognized her handbag — a Lanvin Happy shoulder style — before I even recognized her in line at Chipotle on that fateful day...but I digress.)

Hollywood discovered Chastain was a superstar when she was nominated for her first Academy Award in 2012, and the fashion world discovered the same when she arrived for the ceremony in an all-time great Oscar night gown from Alexander McQueen.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It was a look worthy of a nominee: a black strapless number with a corseted bust that featured delicate gold embroidery in the form of flora growing up the skirt and outward from the waist. The gown somehow feels simple, despite its ornate decoration and slight train, thanks to the streamlined silhouette. Wisely, Chastain kept the accessories pared back, going for a pair of teardrop Harry Wintson earrings with a matching ring, as well as a set of sleek bracelets.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Her beauty look was equally simple: a classic cat-eye with romantic, half-up hair. Sometimes, simplest really is best.

A custom Alexander McQueen by Sarah Burton gown may not be in your future (if it is, well, lucky you!), but you can steal this one style tip from Chastain: Shop liquid liners in the gallery below.

