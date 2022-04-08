JUST ONE EYE IS SEEKING A BUYING INTERN IN LOS ANGELES (PAID INTERNSHIP)
Just One Eye is looking for an intern for the buying office. The candidate should be reliable, organized, detail-oriented, and very passionate about fashion.
- Assist buyer in all aspects.
- Enter data into purchase order, changes, and cancellations.
- Check incoming order confirmations to ensure they match with placed orders.
- Organizing purchase orders in our filing system.
- Prepare the buy seasonal lookbook.
- Import purchase orders into store system.
- Receive and inspect merchandise, as well as adding into inventory.
To Apply: Please send your resume to oxana@justoneeye.com, subject line Buying Internship.
