Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

JUST ONE EYE IS SEEKING A BUYING INTERN IN LOS ANGELES (PAID INTERNSHIP)

Just One Eye is a luxury boutique in Los Angeles, CA featuring designer clothing for women and men, accessories, jewelry, shoes, artwork, and furniture.
just-one-eye-logo

Just One Eye is looking for an intern for the buying office. The candidate should be reliable, organized, detail-oriented, and very passionate about fashion.

- Assist buyer in all aspects.
- Enter data into purchase order, changes, and cancellations.
- Check incoming order confirmations to ensure they match with placed orders.
- Organizing purchase orders in our filing system.
- Prepare the buy seasonal lookbook.
- Import purchase orders into store system.
- Receive and inspect merchandise, as well as adding into inventory.

To Apply: Please send your resume to oxana@justoneeye.com, subject line Buying Internship.

@justoneeye

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

just one eye logo
Sponsored Story

Just One Eye Is Seeking A Retail Intern And Studio Administrative Intern In Los Angeles (Paid Internship)

Just One Eye is a luxury boutique in Los Angeles, CA featuring designer clothing for women and men, accessories, jewelry, shoes, artwork, and furniture.

By Winnie LiuJun 29, 2021
just-one-eye-logo
Careers

Just One Eye Is Seeking Retail, Web/Copywriter and Studio Administrative Intern In Los Angeles (Paid Internships)

Just One Eye is a luxury boutique in Los Angeles, CA featuring designer clothing for women and men, accessories, jewelry, shoes, artwork, and furniture.

By Winnie LiuJun 20, 2019
_U6A5279_2
Careers

Just One Eye Is Seeking A Copywriter Intern And Studio/Stylist Assistant Intern In West Hollywood (Paid Internships)

Just One Eye is a luxury boutique in Los Angeles, CA featuring designer clothing for women and men, accessories, jewelry, shoes, artwork, and furniture.

By Winnie LiuJul 16, 2018
bpcm
Sponsored Story

BPCM Is Seeking Spring '22 Interns In New York And Los Angeles (Paid Internship)

BPCM is seeking bright, motivated and committed candidates who are passionate about fashion, sustainability, beauty and travel PR, as well as VIP & influencer relations to join our Internship Program for Spring 2022!

By Winnie LiuDec 1, 2021