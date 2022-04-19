Kalpana Is Hiring A Manager Assistant In New York, NY

Kalpana, a boutique management company representing industry leaders in beauty, is seeking a Manager Assistant based in NYC.



The ideal candidate will be prepared to work in a fast-paced environment to support the firm’s founder and roster with utmost professionalism, resourcefulness, confidentiality and adaptability.



For this role we are seeking a candidate with the following qualifications:

1-2 years relevant entertainment industry experience (full-time and/or internships) in fashion, beauty, marketing and/or public relations.

A vested interest in entertainment, fashion and beauty.

The ability to multi-task and be resourceful in day-to-day administrative tasks including, but not limited to:

Answering phones



Managing artist calendars



Generating estimates/deal memos for upcoming bookings



Coordinating details and logistics for upcoming bookings by communicating with A-list celebrity, photography, beauty and fashion representatives around the world.



Proficient in standard software platforms (Office Suite, Adobe)



Sending detailed schedules



Maintaining contact databases and conducting industry research



Coordinating travel (flights/cars/hotel) for founder and talent roster.

This position requires reachability via e-mail and phone (after hours) to accommodate schedule changes and communications with our roster. Office hours are 9am-6pm and full benefits, paid PTO and paid national holidays are provided.



Please send cover letters resumes to contact@kalpana.us. No phone calls please.



@kalpana_nyc