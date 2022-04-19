Kalpana Is Hiring A Manager Assistant In New York, NY
Kalpana, a boutique management company representing industry leaders in beauty, is seeking a Manager Assistant based in NYC.
The ideal candidate will be prepared to work in a fast-paced environment to support the firm’s founder and roster with utmost professionalism, resourcefulness, confidentiality and adaptability.
For this role we are seeking a candidate with the following qualifications:
- 1-2 years relevant entertainment industry experience (full-time and/or internships) in fashion, beauty, marketing and/or public relations.
- A vested interest in entertainment, fashion and beauty.
- The ability to multi-task and be resourceful in day-to-day administrative tasks including, but not limited to:
- Answering phones
- Managing artist calendars
- Generating estimates/deal memos for upcoming bookings
- Coordinating details and logistics for upcoming bookings by communicating with A-list celebrity, photography, beauty and fashion representatives around the world.
- Proficient in standard software platforms (Office Suite, Adobe)
- Sending detailed schedules
- Maintaining contact databases and conducting industry research
- Coordinating travel (flights/cars/hotel) for founder and talent roster.
This position requires reachability via e-mail and phone (after hours) to accommodate schedule changes and communications with our roster. Office hours are 9am-6pm and full benefits, paid PTO and paid national holidays are provided.
Please send cover letters resumes to contact@kalpana.us. No phone calls please.
@kalpana_nyc