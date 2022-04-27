KARA Is Hiring A Wholesale Manager In New York, NY

Photo: KARA

Title: Wholesale Manager



Qualities: Self Motivated. Entrepreneurial. People person. Organized. Goal and growth oriented. Grounded. Works well in a small team fast growing company environment. Interested in design/fashion. Comfortable with numbers, building and tracking sales figures and budgets.



Experience/Skills: 5 to 8 Years in Wholesale. Fluent in Excel. Familiar with Order Entry programs such as Zedonk, Joor or similar.



Reports to: Partner/Strategy & Revenue

Responsibilities:

- Oversee world-wide wholesale distribution

- Oversee and manage regional agents

- Focuses on and analyzes weakness and opportunities in the business

- Grows volume and profitability of the distribution channel

- Develops and manages a thriving shop in shop business throughout the world

- Provides product performance feedback (including key client sell through reports), to owner and team

- Develops, manages, and achieves Seasonal and Yearly Sales Projections by account and Territory

- Ensures distribution and product representation is in line with brand vision and strategy

- Develops and maintains relationships with all accounts; visiting and communicating as needed to inspire and train on the product, brand values and representation standards

- Pursues marketing initiatives with key retail partners coordinating with the related teams

- Identifies and develops mutually rewarding business relationships with key partners

- Ongoing research and benchmarking of competitive landscape

- Distribution - research, pursue and secure new accounts internationally that correspond to the brand’s image, volume and distribution standards

- Develops, manages Expenses for the division – builds Yearly Budgets and monthly tracking.

- Manages ATS

- Oversees sales campaigns – coordinates with the design and product development teams to ensure on time delivery of ideal seasonal offering. Ensures production of all necessary materials to support the sales campaign. Introduction and explanation of collection to agents. Conducts appointments with all key accounts. Ensures all orders submitted and entered into system by coordinated order deadlines.



To Apply: Please send your resume to Sarah@KARAstore.com, subject line Wholesale Manager.



Please note the position is a hybrid of in person and remote work. All applicants must be able to come into our downtown NYC office office on a daily basis if needed.



karastore.com

@kara