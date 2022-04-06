La Ligne Is Hiring A Client Advisor / Keyholder In Dallas, TX

At La Ligne, we believe in the universal appeal of the stripe—always classic, forever chic. With a nod to its iconic roots, we created La Ligne to give women a few new (and unexpected) ways to wear it. La Ligne offers versatile clothing collections inspired by the line with endless styling options. Classic designs crafted in quality materials with staying power sold directly to customers exclusively through our website.



We’re inspired by all kinds of self-expression. We design everyday necessities and the occasional splurge—the kind of clothing we would want to wear. We prize functionality but we also want you to have fun while you’re at it. In other words, if you can’t eat, dance and drink in it, we won’t make it. And while some clothes stay and some go, we want to be the ones that stay awhile.

At La Ligne, we:

● admire hard working people;

● value honesty and positive energy;

● love all forms of self-expression;

● encourage a healthy work-life balance;

● respect teamwork and collaboration



We are looking for hard-working, energetic associates to join our team-oriented boutique in Dallas.



The Role:

You are a go-getter with a confident sense of personal style. You’re organized with a sharp eye for detail, and care deeply about the little things. You are driven and goal-oriented and value the importance of developing and maintaining client relationships while providing excellent customer service. Above all, you are a team player with a positive attitude.



Responsibilities:

- Develop and retain strong client relationships

- Open and close store including related duties

- Lead junior sales associates on sales floor

- Track and log relevant KPIs

- Support Store Manager in day-to-day operations of running store

- Engage with brands on in-store trunk show opportunities, facilitate cross promotion through brand knowledge and enthusiasm



Requirements & Qualifications:

- Existing NYC client base

- Strong aesthetic sensibilities and sense of style

- 2+ years retail experience

- Bachelor's Degree preferred



Competitive compensation will be provided. For consideration, please send your resume to jobs@lalignenyc.com!