La Ligne Is Hiring A Store Manager In Greenwich, CT

La Ligne starts with the iconic stripe but doesn’t stop there. We create everyday essentials and statement pieces – versatile staples that can be effortlessly styled together from dawn to dusk. We are looking for an exceptional Retail Store Manager to lead our new team-oriented boutique in Greenwich, Connecticut.

ROLE:



You are a go-getter with a confident sense of personal style. You’re organized with a sharp eye for detail and care deeply about the little things. You are driven and goal-oriented and value the importance of developing and maintaining client relationships while providing unparalleled customer service. You understand how to communicate with your team and lead others to raise the bar. You exude a sense of fun and playfulness, but you always get the job done. Above all, you are a team player with a positive attitude.



The Store Manager is responsible for the growth and profitability of the store. The Store Manager must exemplify exceptional time management skills in order to ensure excellence, training, and development of each team member.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

- Directly manage, coach, develop, and motivate sales team

- Meet and exceed sales goals with sales associates by developing strategic and actionable plans to achieve those goals

- Set, uphold, and enforce guest service and culture standards

- Arrange team meetings and trainings to promote product knowledge and generate sales

- Provide daily and weekly store re-caps to corporate

- Maintain a strong presence on the sales floor by building relationships by putting a big focus on building clientele

- Uphold visual and merchandising guidelines and display new product weekly in front window

- Ensure all company protocol is enforced at all times

- Organize, plan, and execute in-store events



QUALIFICATIONS:

- Minimum high school diploma, GED, or equivalent education

- 3-5 years of retail sales required; luxury retail management experience and a college degree preferred

- Excellent organizational, time management, prioritization, and multitasking skills

- Able to give clear directions and set expectations for staff

- Demonstrated ability to lead by example



To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@lalignenyc.com, subject line Store Manager.