Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lana Condor in Perfect Valentino Polka Dots

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Lana Condor's latest press tour is underway (viva la romcom!), and it's had some pretty stand-out fashion moments, including a Christopher John Rogers strawberry skirt, some fresh-off-the-runway Christian Siriano patent and a pretty pink Valentino set. And it's got us thinking back to the many sweet looks the actor wore while promoting the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" trilogy over the years — and to one Valentino dress, specifically, that's been one of her best yet.

To the (oh lord) February 2020 red carpet premiere of "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" in L.A., Condor wore a black and white-spotted, long-sleeved, bubble-hemmed mini from the Italian fashion house. The dress is all about proportion: The puff sleeves add a lot of shape, but are cinched at the forearm in a shirting-esque cuff; the skirt, meanwhile flares out, with the bubble draping creating more structure. She cinched it with a wide, black leather logo belt and pointed-toe black patent pumps. The perfect cherry on top was the black velvet bow on her high ponytail.

Overall, the look marries Lara Jean's sweetness with Condor's Hollywood glamour. And since then, bubble hems have continued to have a resurgence on the runway (who would've thought!) — so, the actor was onto something.

Because polka dots are an evergreen print in our wardrobes, we've rounded up some sweet spotted dresses that are perfect for spring in the gallery, below.

