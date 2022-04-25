Skip to main content

Must Read: Lauren Hutton and Others Cover 'Harper's Bazaar' Beauty Issue, Christopher John Rogers Partners With The Met Store

Plus, ThirdLove acquires Kit Undergarments.
Lauren Hutton for Harper's Bazaar. 

Lauren Hutton for Harper's Bazaar. 

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Lauren Hutton, Imaan Hammam, Sora Choi and Jill Kortleve cover Harper's Bazaar's May "Beauty Issue"
On Monday, Harper's Bazaar unveiled its May "Beauty Issue" cover stars: Lauren Hutton, Sora Choi, Imaam Hammam and Jill Kortleve. Each model has their own cover (which can be seen in the gallery below) and accompanying interview, in which they discuss topics including their beauty routines, the modeling industry, cosmetic procedures and more. {Harper's Bazaar}

sora-choi-harpers-bazaar-cover-may-2022
imaan-hammam-harpers-bazaar-cover-may-2022
lauren-hutton-harpers-bazaar-cover-may-2022
4
Gallery
4 Images

Christopher John Rogers partners with The Met Store
Christopher John Rogers has partnered with The Met Store for a T-shirt collaboration celebrating The Costume Institute's 2021 exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." The limited-edition pieces, which feature the message, "High Fashion Drama Met Gala Extravaganza," will be available exclusively via @themetstore on Instagram. They are priced between $175 and $195. {Fashionista inbox}

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ThirdLove acquires Kit Undergarments 
In its first acquisition, bra company ThirdLove has acquired Kit Undergarments, the intimates brand founded by celebrity stylists Simone Harouche and Jamie Mizrahi. The deal marks ThirdLove's first acquisition, and at launch, Kit Undergarments for ThirdLove will include five styles of underwear, three styles of bras and one bodysuit, priced between $18 and $55. {Fashionista inbox}

The new creatives bringing fashion brands into the virtual world
Marc Bain delves into the virtual fashion realm — and the creatives leading the way — for Business of Fashion. "As more brands extend themselves into virtual environments such as video games and launch web3 projects like NFT collections, they're leaning on a new generation of creatives skilled in fields such as 3D design, gaming and blockchain to translate their images into these digital spaces," writes Bain, adding, "All the creatives and agencies BoF spoke to said the inquiries they're receiving from fashion brands, and often companies generally, continue to rise." {Business of Fashion}

Homepage photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

beyonce-promo
News

Beyoncé Covers the September Issue of 'Harper's Bazaar'

The music icon dons a cowboy hat, marks a new Tiffany & Co. sponsorship and reflects on what she's learned as she approaches her 40th birthday.

By Stephanie SaltzmanAug 10, 2021
megan-thee-stallion
News

Must Read: Megan Thee Stallion Covers 'Harper's Bazaar', Samira Nasr on Bringing Inclusivity to Fashion Publishing

Plus, Tamu McPherson discusses getting European luxury fashion to pay attention to Black creatives.

By Stephanie SaltzmanFeb 19, 2021
how-to-win-retail
News

Must Read: Colette's Sarah Andelman on Winning at Retail, Extinction Rebellion Targets the Fashion Industry

Plus, Net-A-Porter invests in sneakers.

By Rania BoltonOct 7, 2019
pat-mcgrath-lip-gloss-promo
News

Pat McGrath's Makeup Will Be Sold at The Met

The prolific makeup artist drew inspiration from Renaissance and Baroque paintings when creating the new products.

By Stephanie SaltzmanMay 7, 2018