Must Read: Lauren Hutton and Others Cover 'Harper's Bazaar' Beauty Issue, Christopher John Rogers Partners With The Met Store

Lauren Hutton for Harper's Bazaar. Photo: Cass Bird/Harper's Bazaar

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Lauren Hutton, Imaan Hammam, Sora Choi and Jill Kortleve cover Harper's Bazaar's May "Beauty Issue"

On Monday, Harper's Bazaar unveiled its May "Beauty Issue" cover stars: Lauren Hutton, Sora Choi, Imaam Hammam and Jill Kortleve. Each model has their own cover (which can be seen in the gallery below) and accompanying interview, in which they discuss topics including their beauty routines, the modeling industry, cosmetic procedures and more. {Harper's Bazaar}

Christopher John Rogers partners with The Met Store

Christopher John Rogers has partnered with The Met Store for a T-shirt collaboration celebrating The Costume Institute's 2021 exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." The limited-edition pieces, which feature the message, "High Fashion Drama Met Gala Extravaganza," will be available exclusively via @themetstore on Instagram. They are priced between $175 and $195. {Fashionista inbox}

ThirdLove acquires Kit Undergarments

In its first acquisition, bra company ThirdLove has acquired Kit Undergarments, the intimates brand founded by celebrity stylists Simone Harouche and Jamie Mizrahi. The deal marks ThirdLove's first acquisition, and at launch, Kit Undergarments for ThirdLove will include five styles of underwear, three styles of bras and one bodysuit, priced between $18 and $55. {Fashionista inbox}

The new creatives bringing fashion brands into the virtual world

Marc Bain delves into the virtual fashion realm — and the creatives leading the way — for Business of Fashion. "As more brands extend themselves into virtual environments such as video games and launch web3 projects like NFT collections, they're leaning on a new generation of creatives skilled in fields such as 3D design, gaming and blockchain to translate their images into these digital spaces," writes Bain, adding, "All the creatives and agencies BoF spoke to said the inquiries they're receiving from fashion brands, and often companies generally, continue to rise." {Business of Fashion}

Homepage photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

