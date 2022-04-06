Skip to main content
Lauren Manoogian Sample Sale New York, April 9 + 10

Mark your calendars! This weekend only, April 9 and 10, shop amazingly discounted pieces from past season sample collections and archive one-offs at 76 Bowery in NYC.
Lauren Manoogian 181030_NYC_52090003_Taketomo_WEB

When:
Saturday April 9: 10am–5pm
Sunday April 10: 10am–3pm

Where:
76 Bowery, New York, NY 10013


ABOUT LAUREN MANOOGIAN
Lauren Manoogian's initial knitwear and accessory work has matured into a collection of intentional ready-to-wear and evolving lifestyle pieces. With persistent and intuitive shape development, a commitment to a maintained visible hand, and cohesive textural narratives, the brand's subtle essentialism has earned a loyal following since its 2008 inception. Natural material choices and a dedication to handcrafted practices inform each collection's composition and highlight the designer's personal and deep knowledge of textile development.

LaurenManoogian.com
@LaurenManoogian

