Great Outfits in Fashion History: Leighton Meester in a Super-Summery Dior Dress

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

A hill that I will (admittedly, very dramatically) die on is that Leighton Meester's style went deeply under-appreciated during her time on "Gossip Girl," in a "life imitates art" kind of way. Co-star Blake Lively got Vogue covers and cozied up to designers, while Meester took riskier swings on the red carpet that paid off more often than not. One such big swing was the look Meester wore to the 2010 premiere of "Country Strong," a movie which was ostensibly a Gwyneth Paltrow vehicle but was actually a showcase for Meester's many talents. (Okay, I'm a little biased.) (Also, I've never actually seen "Country Strong," but that's beside the point.)

Meester went in the complete opposite direction of both the Nashville-ready style of the film and the Upper East Side-chic she was known for as Blair Waldorf with this outfit, centered around a ruffled dress from Dior's Spring 2011 collection.

A hot pink and white minidress flecked with orange, this number featured a neckline with fringed halter straps draped across the bust. It's flirty and youthful — perfect for a young star like Meester. She also sported a pair of very 2010 graphic wedges from Pierre Hardy, featuring highlighter-pink and traffic-cone orange geometric stripes. On the jewelry front, Meester went bold with piles of cuffs from Cathy Waterman.

The only way to round out a look like this, both then and now, is with a strong, glossy lip. Shop Meester-inspired shades in the gallery below:

