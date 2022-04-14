Skip to main content
Lindsey Media Is Seeking Summer '22 Showroom Interns In New York, NY

This position requires a high degree of attention to detail, organization, and writing skills for several accessory and fashion clients in a high-growth startup company's primary office.

Lindsey Media is seeking showroom interns for the Summer 2022 semester. Please note this is an unpaid internship with a stipend for lunch. Candidates must have previous internship experience working at a PR agency or magazine coordinating fashion and accessories samples, and actively enrolled in a higher education program focused on marketing and communications.

This position requires a high degree of attention to detail, organization, and writing skills for several accessory and fashion clients in a high-growth startup company's primary office. Candidates will be dealing with top tier editors and stylists and will need to have excellent communication skills.

Duties include:
- Drafting pitches for mail-out to editors and journalists
- Researching celebrity and influencer opportunities for product marketing
- Trafficking samples in our showroom and at shoots
- Assisting in the development and production of Fashion Week events

Perks:
- Paid lunch
- Deep hands-on experience
- 1-on-1 mentorship from the founder
- Access to high level industry contacts

To apply, please email sam@lindsey.media using the subject “Summer 2022 Internship” and a short cover letter in the email body, with your resume attached in PDF or Word format.

About the company:
Lindsey Media, founded by Lindsey Solomon in 2020, focuses on projects and brands that are contributing to the dialogue surrounding art, fashion, and culture. After starting his career at Happy Socks collaborating with Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, and Robert Rodriguez, Lindsey spent five years working at an indie PR and branding firm, starting as an assistant and working up the ladder to Vice President, where he managed brands such Sandy Liang, Need Supply, R13, Eckhaus Latta, and Collina Strada. Lindsey Media's specialty is in working with growth-stage and established brands alike, developing individualized and tailored strategies to grow their community and gain press traction in a dynamic world. Current clients include: Marimekko, Reike Nen, KARA, Jasmin Sparrow, Dubié, TW Fine Art, and several more.

