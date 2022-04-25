LIVIDINI & CO. IS HIRING A SENIOR COORDINATOR
The mission of the Senior Coordinator at Lividini & Co. is to maintain organization and workflow for all client activities and initiatives. The ideal candidate for this role is a driven, collaborative team player that possesses a strong desire to learn and gain essential experience in the industry. They should also have a positive attitude, be detail-oriented, results-driven, organized and dependable. The Senior Coordinator will support the overall team, reporting to the Vice President and Senior Manager on everyday initiatives relating to client PR/Marketing activities.
Requirements:
- At least 2+ years of relevant experience in the Fashion, Retail, Lifestyle, PR or Media industries; internships considered
- Agency background and PR Assistant experience is a plus
- Bachelor’s degree preferred
- Highly proficient in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, with a working knowledge of Cision and Keynote
- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills
- Strategic approach to problem solving
- Organized, motivated, and detail-oriented
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment
Responsibilities:
- Prepare weekly client facing PR materials such as touch base agendas, time and action plans, presentation materials and the weekly/monthly/yearly client reports
- Assist team with creation of pitches, press kits, press releases, seasonal press previews, virtual/in-person event initiatives/logistics, editorial/stylist pulls, celebrity/VIP seeding initiatives
- Conduct weekly client trend pitches to long lead, short lead and digital media
- Maintain and edit master media lists, seasonal sample inventories, editor/celebrity gifting documents, organization of client collateral
- Oversee daily sample trafficking and press clippings
- Track print/digital/social coverage on a daily basis
- Conduct brand and market research, stay abreast of seasonal trends and brainstorm creative event/gifting ideas and client related activities
- Responsible for daily maintenance of sample requests/tracking
- Build media relationships with market assistants and associate editors
- Knowledge of social media platforms
- Assist team with all activities related to day-to-day client initiatives
- Oversee department interns
*A remote working position will be considered if applicable.
To Apply: Please send your resume to stephanie@lividini.com, subject line Senior Coordinator.