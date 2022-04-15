Skip to main content

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: White Valentino Suit Edition

The Sussexes made a public appearance at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, at a reception at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, at a reception at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

While the rest of us (me) are over here having a wardrobe crisis as we try to navigate the sartorial implications of in-between-seasons April weather, Meghan Markle unsurprisingly has it completely figured out. On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex (alongside the Duke, Prince Harry) made a public appearance at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, where they attended a reception for competitors and their families. She chose a crisp white suit by Valentino for the occasion, with a slightly oversized silhouette, flow-y pants and a double-breasted jacket.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, at a reception at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, at a reception at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Duchess accessorized with matching white pointy-toe Aquazzura heels and a coordinating Valentino bag in the same (non)color scheme. Wearing her signature center-parted, loosely wavy hairstyle, she appeared beaming and to be at a sporting event (or perhaps just happy to have managed to keep all that white stain free — a true feat).

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

meghan-markle-lagence-blazer-invictus-games
Style

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: L'Agence Pinstriped Blazer in Australia Edition

The Duchess of Sussex wore a black-and-white ensemble to an Invictus Games reception in Sydney.

By Stephanie SaltzmanOct 21, 2018
meghan-markle-prince-harry-london-series-yankees
Style

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Stella McCartney Belted Dress Edition

The Duke and Duchess made a surprise appearance at the London Series over the weekend.

By Dara PrantJul 1, 2019
meghan-markle promo
Style

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Brandon Maxwell Shirt Dress in Australia Edition

The Duchess of Sussex paired the look with heirloom jewelry that belonged to Princess Diana.

By Stephanie SaltzmanOct 16, 2018
meghan-markle-philip-treacy-hat
Style

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Navy Coat and Philip Treacy Hat Edition

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to fallen members of the military on Thursday.

By Stephanie SaltzmanNov 7, 2019