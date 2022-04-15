Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: White Valentino Suit Edition

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, at a reception at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

While the rest of us (me) are over here having a wardrobe crisis as we try to navigate the sartorial implications of in-between-seasons April weather, Meghan Markle unsurprisingly has it completely figured out. On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex (alongside the Duke, Prince Harry) made a public appearance at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, where they attended a reception for competitors and their families. She chose a crisp white suit by Valentino for the occasion, with a slightly oversized silhouette, flow-y pants and a double-breasted jacket.

The Duchess accessorized with matching white pointy-toe Aquazzura heels and a coordinating Valentino bag in the same (non)color scheme. Wearing her signature center-parted, loosely wavy hairstyle, she appeared beaming and to be at a sporting event (or perhaps just happy to have managed to keep all that white stain free — a true feat).

