Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

MEGHAN WOOD LLC Is Seeking A Communications Summer Intern In New York, NY

The ideal candidate must be organized, service and detail orientated, mindful of deadlines, solution orientated, as well as can think creatively about big picture opportunities for our clients.

Over twenty years of experience coupled with a genuine love, and deep understanding of the fashion industry, Meghan Wood provides valuable insight on brand building. Meghan prides herself on her commitment to her clients and being able to provide meaningful, bespoke levels of service that results in unique, tailor-made strategies that work. Throughout her career, she has had the privilege to work closely with incredible global luxury brands as well as retail destinations.

The ideal candidate must be organized, service and detail oriented, mindful of deadlines, solution oriented, as well as think creatively about big picture opportunities for our clients. While working hand in hand with Meghan, this role will develop and strengthen your relationships across fashion and communications that will support future success.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITIES BUT NOT LIMITED TO:
• Support with seeding/gifting send out and initiatives
• Support asset management process and ensure assets are saved in folders on Dropbox drive
• Support with Sample Trafficking
• Take an active interest in the world of digital communications and can identify how digital activations can support our client strategies from what influencers brands are working with, to which websites brands are doing paid partnerships with etc.
• Keep up to date with developments in the influencer sphere and identifies opportunities to suggest suitable influencers for clients

KEY REQUIREMENTS:
 • Must be able to receive school credit. The internship also includes a monthly stipend.
• Strong communication skills (both written and oral), research, and organization skills
• Genuine interest in culture, arts, fashion, and lifestyle
• High levels of attention to detail and the ability to present and interpret quantitative and qualitative data
• Positive attitude to challenging situations and a willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty to complete a project accurately and on time
• Highly motivated and enthusiastic
• Strong work ethic
• Actively seeks out opportunities to learn something new and broaden their experiences
• Efficient in Outlook, Excel, Launchmetrics, and PowerPoint

Availability: 30 hours per week

Location: Hybrid (NYC based)

To Apply: Please email your resume to tobi@meghanwood.co with 'Communications Intern' in the subject line.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

apparel-casual-clothes-934070 pexels Ylanite Koppens
Sponsored Story

The Verticale Is Seeking A Summer '21 Marketing & Social Media Intern In New York, NY

This role will support the execution of marketing activities across all channels for The Verticale, including: email newsletters, social media (Instagram + Tik Tok), site homepage, and editorial blog.

By Winnie LiuJun 11, 2021
apparel-casual-clothes-934070 pexels Ylanite Koppens
Sponsored Story

Nylon Consulting Is A Seeking PR & Social Media Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

We are looking for a public relations and social media intern that can help support our team in furthering the communications goals for each client.

By Winnie LiuDec 23, 2019
pexels-arın-turkay-450038
Sponsored Story

Lindsey Media Is Seeking Summer '22 Showroom Interns In New York, NY

This position requires a high degree of attention to detail, organization, and writing skills for several accessory and fashion clients in a high-growth startup company's primary office.

By Winnie LiuApr 14, 2022
apparel-casual-clothes-934070 pexels Ylanite Koppens
Sponsored Story

Jonathan Simkhai Is Seeking A Sales Intern In New York, NY

Jonathan Simkhai is seeking an intern for its Sales Department to start immediately for the Fall.

By Winnie LiuNov 19, 2019