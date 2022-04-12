Must Read: The Met Gala 2022 Dress Code Revealed, Festival Fashion Returns

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

The Met Gala 2022 dress code revealed

Guests invited to the upcoming Met Gala will get to play dress-up with Gilded Age-inspired clothing. The event's dress code, revealed Monday, calls for "gilded glamour, white-tie." Vogue's Elise Taylor elaborated on the theme and its origins, writing that colors of the era "were rich and deep jewel tones" and, "hats were a necessity when going out and often were adorned with feathers." All this is to say, extravagance will be in high demand on the first Monday in May. {Vogue}

Festival fashion returns

Coachella is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus, and with its return come big sales for brands specializing in festival-friendly apparel. Chavie Lieber reports on the money-making potential of festival fashion for Business of Fashion. "Big music festivals produce a torrent of content for social media, and what influencers are wearing at Coachella can quickly become a big seller in stores worldwide," Lieber writes. "Brands see sponsoring the right event, or throwing a good party, as the key to ensuring their clothes and logo appear in as much of that content as possible." {Business of Fashion}

Is fashion prepared for the SEC's carbon disclosure mandate?

The SEC wants to make carbon disclosures mandatory. Jasmin Malik Chua dives into what this means for fashion brands and retailers in a new piece for Sourcing Journal. Chua explains that the SEC proposal is a good thing for fashion companies as it will help them collect better data. "Getting a sharper understanding of where the worst emissions occur will also help better channel reduction efforts, say in terms of financial incentives for suppliers to make energy-efficiency improvements. It might even put to bed questions like how much the fashion industry contributes to global pollution." {Sourcing Journal}

Puerto Rico's economic crisis takes a local fashion legend

After 50 years in business, Puerto Rican retailer Kress announced the closure of its remaining stores in March. Frances Solá-Santiago reflects on the fashion casualty in a piece for Refinery29, explaining how it fell victim to Puerto Rico's financial crisis and writing a love letter to the company. "As Kress closes its doors forever, I can only think I was lucky enough to witness a Puerto Rico where local stores were part of the memories we created with our clothes," Solá-Santiago writes. "Today, with retailers like Kress shuttered across the archipelago, that legacy lives in the Puerto Rican-owned brands, boutiques and markets that continue dando la batalla and betting on Puerto Rico's future." {Refinery29}

