Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Mint Showroom Is Hiring A Wholesale Sales Representative In New York, NY

NY & LA Showroom is seeking a positive and outgoing candidate who is ready and willing to wear multiple hats in a fast-paced, but fun and collaborative environment.
mint-logo

NY & LA Showroom is seeking a positive and outgoing candidate who is ready and willing to wear multiple hats in a fast-paced, but fun and collaborative environment. Our ideal Sales Representative has a demonstrated track record of meeting/exceeding goals, strong communication skills, organizational skills, follow through, and initiative. They will be relied upon to build and grow productive relationships internally, externally, and cross functionally to achieve goals in the most efficient manner.

Responsibilities:
● Schedule and attend showroom appointments during market, virtual or in-person and
trade shows
● Analyzing sales figures and sell-through reports
● Conduct product trainings, plan and organize trunk shows
● Maintain strong relationships with accounts
● Communicating with clients regularly
● Research new accounts
● Assist with any special projects or tasks as needed
● Research current fashion climate and market
Requirements:
● Strong written and verbal communication skills and ability to craft a clear and
compelling message
● Strong time management and organizational skills with the ability to multitask and
prioritize
● Must have 3 years of Women’s Wholesale experience, swim and contemporary markets
preferred
● Must have experience working at a multi-line showroom or in-house brand
● Ability to develop strategies to maintain, increase the business and open new accounts,
cold call
● Relationships in the industry with major and specialty accounts
● Ability to excel in a high-pressure and fast-paced environment
● Proficiency in Microsoft Office, specifically excel
● Excellent people skills (outgoing, energetic, and personable personality Preferred)
● Willing to travel, internationally or domestically, and work some weekends during market
● Experience in resort wear is a plus 

To Apply: Please send your resume to melissa@mintshowroom.com, subject line Wholesale Sales Representative.

mint-nyc.com

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

181119_SHOT08_142_v2x_72 mint showroom retrofete
Careers

MINT SHOWROOM IS HIRING SALES Associate In New York, NY

Mint Showroom is a multi-line showroom, specializing in high-contemporary fashion.

By Winnie LiuJul 8, 2019
RETROFETE_016
Careers

Mint Showroom Is Hiring A Sales Representative In New York, NY

Mint Showroom is a multi-line showroom, specializing in high-contemporary fashion.

By Winnie LiuJun 12, 2018
181119_SHOT08_142_v2x_72 mint showroom retrofete
Careers

Retrofete Is Hiring A Customer Service Representative: Wholesale and Retail In New York, NY

We are looking for an associate to assist the President and the Assistant of the President with all logistics as they relate to the showroom and brand.

By Winnie LiuJun 11, 2019
RETROFETE_002
Careers

Mint Showroom Is Hiring A Sales Assistant In New York, NY

Mint Showroom is a multi-line showroom, specializing in high-contemporary fashion.

By Winnie LiuMar 30, 2018