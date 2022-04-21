Mint Showroom Is Hiring A Wholesale Sales Representative In New York, NY

NY & LA Showroom is seeking a positive and outgoing candidate who is ready and willing to wear multiple hats in a fast-paced, but fun and collaborative environment. Our ideal Sales Representative has a demonstrated track record of meeting/exceeding goals, strong communication skills, organizational skills, follow through, and initiative. They will be relied upon to build and grow productive relationships internally, externally, and cross functionally to achieve goals in the most efficient manner.



Responsibilities:

● Schedule and attend showroom appointments during market, virtual or in-person and

trade shows

● Analyzing sales figures and sell-through reports

● Conduct product trainings, plan and organize trunk shows

● Maintain strong relationships with accounts

● Communicating with clients regularly

● Research new accounts

● Assist with any special projects or tasks as needed

● Research current fashion climate and market

Requirements:

● Strong written and verbal communication skills and ability to craft a clear and

compelling message

● Strong time management and organizational skills with the ability to multitask and

prioritize

● Must have 3 years of Women’s Wholesale experience, swim and contemporary markets

preferred

● Must have experience working at a multi-line showroom or in-house brand

● Ability to develop strategies to maintain, increase the business and open new accounts,

cold call

● Relationships in the industry with major and specialty accounts

● Ability to excel in a high-pressure and fast-paced environment

● Proficiency in Microsoft Office, specifically excel

● Excellent people skills (outgoing, energetic, and personable personality Preferred)

● Willing to travel, internationally or domestically, and work some weekends during market

● Experience in resort wear is a plus



To Apply: Please send your resume to melissa@mintshowroom.com, subject line Wholesale Sales Representative.



mint-nyc.com