Fashion's Obsession With Mushrooms Reaches a New Level for Spring 2022

Seriously, these prints are everywhere.

Photo: Imaxtree

Whitney and Maura were really onto something the summer of 2020, when they wrote about fashion's growing obsession with mushrooms, both as a material and as a motif. By the time the Spring 2022 collections rolled out, fungi were clearly on designers' minds and mood boards: Rodarte, Brandon Maxwell and Stella McCartney presented illustrated renderings in their lines, while Monse wove them into its escapist resort prints

With spring product landing in retail, there are even more examples making a case for mushroom prints being one of, if not the theme of the season. You can find them across easy dresses, layerable shirts and even statement sneakers. Shop some of our fungi favorites of the moment in the gallery, below.

Muzungu Sisters Talitha Ruffled-Cuff Mushroom-Print Linen Trousers $254
Rodarte Embellished Printed Silk Midi Dress $990
Tombolo 'Disco Fungi' Cabana (Long-Sleeve) $136
