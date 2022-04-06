Nikki Beach Global Is Hiring A Copywriter In Miami Beach, FL

In 1998, entrepreneur Jack Penrod introduced the world to Nikki Beach, the first and original luxury beach club concept that combines the elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art into one.

In 1998, entrepreneur Jack Penrod introduced the world to Nikki Beach, the first and original luxury beach club concept that combines the elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art into one. Today, as Nikki Beach marks over 20 years in business, the brand has grown into a global, multifaceted lifestyle hospitality company with 11 beach clubs, 5 hotels and resorts, a fashion division (including lifestyle boutiques), special events and Nikki Cares, a 501c3 non-profit charity.

Copywriter

Requirements:

· Minimum of 3-5 years of copywriting experience

· Must be proficient in English



Role and Responsibilities:

· Work with the global and location teams to produce engaging, clear text

· Review and edit copy for print and digital marketing collateral, menus, website updates, invites, etc.

· Ensure content is well written and engaging, adheres to brand standards and reflects the brand voice

· Develop creative text that feels fresh and exciting

· Draft concise language and longer form text

· Review external press facing documents including press releases and media alerts

· Juggle multiple projects, typically with short deadlines



Skills and Qualifications:

· Excellent organizational skills and an extreme attention to detail

· Proven experience in a similar role

· An understanding of researching, writing, and proofreading

· Strong communication ability (oral and written)

· Ability to work well under pressure

· Enthusiasm for the role

· A patient demeanor



To Apply: Please send your resume to amanda@nikkibeach.com, subject line Copywriter.



