Nikki Beach Global Is Hiring A PR Director In Miami Beach, FL

In 1998, entrepreneur Jack Penrod introduced the world to Nikki Beach, the first and original luxury beach club concept that combines the elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art into one. Today, as Nikki Beach marks over 20 years in business, the brand has grown into a global, multifaceted lifestyle hospitality company with 11 beach clubs, 5 hotels and resorts, a fashion division (including lifestyle boutiques), special events and Nikki Cares, a 501c3 non-profit charity.

Public Relations & Communications Director

Requirements:

· Minimum of 10 years of Public Relations experience in hospitality or a lifestyle related role

· Must be proficient in English



Job Purpose:

Maintain a positive image by leading the internal and external communications division and strategy across the brand’s global locations. Maintain PR and influencer databases and pitch relevant media in key markets for editorial placements.



PR

· Develop PR campaigns that promote and maintain a positive image of the brand and ensure brand consistency across international, national, and regional titles

· Ensure that PR efforts are in support of the brands marketing and social media strategies

· Manage international PR agency relationships and RFP potential new PR agency partners as needed

· Create noteworthy pitch angles/pitches for key markets that don’t have PR agency support and liaise with media contacts in those markets to secure impactful press placements

· Create, edit, and update press releases, media alerts, media kits, etc.

· Oversee interview responses throughout the company and prepare briefing documents/lead prep calls and/or media trainings when necessary

· Cultivate relationships with media and maintain a global media contact database spanning hospitality, trade, fashion, lifestyle, etc. contacts in print, online, broadcast, etc.

· Vet and address inquiries from the media and other parties

· Work alongside legal as needed to manage high priority occurrences

· Look for interesting strategic partners to collaborate with on a global level

· Work alongside internal teams and maintain open communication

· Lead all internal communication efforts



Skills and Qualifications:

· Proven job experience as a PR Manager or PR Director in a previous role

· Experience managing media relations (online, broadcast and print)

· An international contact database

· An understanding of researching, writing, and proofreading

· Excellent organizational skills

· An extreme attention to detail

· Strong communication ability (oral and written)

· Self-motivation

· Ability to work well under pressure

· Creativity

· Problem-solving skills

· Enthusiasm for the role

· A patient demeanor



To Apply: Please send your resume to amanda@nikkibeach.com, subject line PR Director.



