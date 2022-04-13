NOTA Jewels NYC Is Hiring An Operations Manager

Full Time Position. All levels of experience encouraged to apply.

We are NEW AGE diamond wholesalers and manufacturing specialist in NYC who supply the local and international jewelry and diamond industry with high quality diamonds of all different colors, shapes, and sizes. Our clients are jewelers, diamond wholesalers, watch makers and more. We’re seeking a very organized, trusty worthy and tech savvy individual who wants to learn new skills and aren’t afraid to tackle the ever-changing day-to-day activities. This job is for a candidate who is looking to work with a company from the get-go. Independence is key. Diamond/jewelry experience is a MAJOR plus but not required. As the job is going to be assisting the owner, we’re looking for someone with a positive attitude who is willing to learn and grow with the company.