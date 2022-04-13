NOTA Jewels NYC Is Hiring An Operations Manager
Full Time Position. All levels of experience encouraged to apply.
We are NEW AGE diamond wholesalers and manufacturing specialist in NYC who supply the local and international jewelry and diamond industry with high quality diamonds of all different colors, shapes, and sizes. Our clients are jewelers, diamond wholesalers, watch makers and more. We’re seeking a very organized, trusty worthy and tech savvy individual who wants to learn new skills and aren’t afraid to tackle the ever-changing day-to-day activities. This job is for a candidate who is looking to work with a company from the get-go. Independence is key. Diamond/jewelry experience is a MAJOR plus but not required. As the job is going to be assisting the owner, we’re looking for someone with a positive attitude who is willing to learn and grow with the company.
Key Duties & Responsibilities:
- Diamond Inventory Management
- Ability to learn, use and fully manage Diamond Track (our inventory management software)
- Assuring Diamond Track and our personal website is aligned and working smoothly
- Managing product life cycle – from purchase to diamond cutter to retailer/wholesaler
- Creating excel documents implementing formulas
Sales & Customer Service:
- Managing customers’ requests for consignment/ purchases through phone calls or e-mails
- Following up with customers regarding outstanding consignments or payments
- Managing request for diamonds through our website and replying in a timely and efficient manner
- Consistently deliver a remarkable customer service experience by acting as the front line of communication (primarily via email & phone)
- Work extensively with customers to provide timely solutions including order follow-up, shipment tracking, order updates, etc.
- Ability to creatively and effectively problem-solve varying customer requests
Admin/ Ad Hoc Responsibilities:
- Maintain office appearance, cleanliness, and organization daily for clients
- Performing opening/closing procedures in the secured office space
- Conduct weekly and quarterly audits to ensure showroom standards are being upheld
- Ensure the security of product and follow operational policy and procedure
- Organize and maintain all company documentation in an appropriate manner
- Packing and shipping out product when necessary
- Managing the office and making sure it represents the brand
Requirements & Experience
- Interest in the jewelry / diamond industry (but experience not necessary)
- Either 1+ years of customer service experience in a premium retail and/or hospitality environment or 1+ years of retail lead or key-holder experience a plus
- A passion for organization and providing exceptional service
- Strong written and verbal communications
- Ability to think critically and adapt quickly in a flexible environment
- Exceptional time management skills and accountability
- Team player with an ability to work collaboratively
- Robust computer and technical skills, especially in excel
- Ability to be create a warm environment for clients and have excellent customer service skills
- Open to traveling for trade shows
- Quick response time, willingness to think critically, anticipate future chain of events, and pivot plans seamlessly
- Very trust worthy – must be able to provide 2 personal and 2 professional references
- Must be an independent worker who is eager to take on responsibility with a personal sense of accountability
- High level of time management and organizational skills
- Ability to adapt appropriately to competing demands and shifting priorities
Fine Print & benefits:
- Must be able to provide work authorization for the US
- Full-time role located in our NYC office
- Office Hours: 9:30am to 6:00pm
- Travel may be required for shows/exhibitions
- Startup culture
- Vacation days negotiable
- Health benefits negotiable
Salary based on experience
Looking to hire immediately - must be able to start upon job acceptance
If you are interested in applying for the job please e-mail your resume to info@notajewels.com
Learn more about us here: https://g.page/NOTAJewels?share