Must Read: Off-White Debuts Beauty Line, Farfetch Launches Beauty

A look from the Off-White Fall 2022 collection. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Off-White debuts beauty line

Virgil Abloh's beauty line Paperwork debuted posthumously on Off-White's Fall 2022 runway back in February and is now available for purchase on the brand's site and Farfetch. According to Vogue, Abloh saw the expansion into beauty as "another canvas, another surface for human expression." The collection acts like a "toolkit," complete with four signature scents, an assortment of face and body stencils and a range of six nail lacquers. {Vogue}

Farfetch launches beauty

Farfetch has entered the beauty chat: On Monday, the global marketplace added a selection of skin-care, make-up, hair, fragrance, bath and wellness products from over 100 beauty brands. "Farfetch will provide its extensive luxury audience an immersive crossover between fashion and beauty with a unique opportunity for discovering and shopping beauty online through a curated selection of products and community voices — serving customers across ages, races, cultures and genders," an official press release states. To coincide with its beauty launch, Farfetch has launched the Beauty Global Community platform, which will allow customers to engage and connect with multiple beauty experts and peers. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Farfetch

The RealReal collaborates with Remake on a celebrity charity sale

The RealReal has teamed up with Remake to make celebrity closets shoppable and raise money for Remake's mission to get women in the clothing industry paid fairly. Together, they sourced over 60 sustainable finds from the wardrobes of celebrities, including Robin Wright, Nathalie Kelley, Jamie Lee Curtis, and stylists like Elizabeth Stewart and Lexy Rose Boiardo. Their picks will be available in a curated selection from April 20 until April 27 and include items from Tiffany & Co, Saint Laurent, Bvlgari, Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Gucci. You can shop the sale here. {Fashionista inbox}

Ruslan Baginskiy launches a capsule in support of Ukrainian defenders

The Ukrainian hat label Ruslan Baginskiy has launched a special drop of baseball caps in blue and yellow to represent the colors on the Ukrainian flag and make a statement about freedom, courage, bravery and determination. Every piece is made in Ukraine and all profits from the sale will go to support Ukrainian defenders. "We believe that fashion is a tool for change, fashion has the power to bring people together and make a statement with no words," the brand says in a press release. "Your outfit can be a statement itself. Be brave like Ukraine." {Fashionista inbox}

The resilience of Glossier's Emily Weiss

Courtney Rubin's thoughtful portrait of Glossier's Emily Weiss for Bustle explores how the millennial entrepreneur is on a mission to scale her makeup company, no matter the setbacks. "Looked at one way, the tech debacle was another story of a startup pivoting and losing its way. Looked at another way, the layoffs were a sign of Glossier's — and Weiss' — maturity," writes Rubin. "The beauty company was giving up on its biggest dreams in order to double down on its attainable ones. Caution, after all, is how a CEO avoids becoming a cautionary tale who chases vaporware at the expense of their core business — and ends up the subject of a streaming mini-series." {Bustle}

Why clean beauty is dominated by white voices

Even though buzzy ingredients like shea butter, moringa oil and turmeric have always been a part of BIPOC cultures and communities, the dominant voice and imagery in the clean beauty space remain overwhelmingly white. Amanda Mitchell gathers insights from entrepreneurs in the clean beauty industry for Refinery29 in a piece that delves into why white women are still the faces of clean beauty and how we can spark a change in the space. {Refinery29}

