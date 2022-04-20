Skip to main content

Must Read: Off-White Debuts Beauty Line, Farfetch Launches Beauty

Plus, The RealReal collaborates with Remake on a celebrity charity sale.
A look from the Off-White Fall 2022 collection. 

A look from the Off-White Fall 2022 collection. 

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Off-White debuts beauty line
Virgil Abloh's beauty line Paperwork debuted posthumously on Off-White's Fall 2022 runway back in February and is now available for purchase on the brand's site and Farfetch. According to Vogue, Abloh saw the expansion into beauty as "another canvas, another surface for human expression." The collection acts like a "toolkit," complete with four signature scents, an assortment of face and body stencils and a range of six nail lacquers. {Vogue

Farfetch launches beauty 
Farfetch has entered the beauty chat: On Monday, the global marketplace added a selection of skin-care, make-up, hair, fragrance, bath and wellness products from over 100 beauty brands. "Farfetch will provide its extensive luxury audience an immersive crossover between fashion and beauty with a unique opportunity for discovering and shopping beauty online through a curated selection of products and community voices — serving customers across ages, races, cultures and genders," an official press release states. To coincide with its beauty launch, Farfetch has launched the Beauty Global Community platform, which will allow customers to engage and connect with multiple beauty experts and peers. {Fashionista inbox} 

farfetch beauty
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The RealReal collaborates with Remake on a celebrity charity sale 
The RealReal has teamed up with Remake to make celebrity closets shoppable and raise money for Remake's mission to get women in the clothing industry paid fairly. Together, they sourced over 60 sustainable finds from the wardrobes of celebrities, including Robin Wright, Nathalie Kelley, Jamie Lee Curtis, and stylists like Elizabeth Stewart and Lexy Rose Boiardo. Their picks will be available in a curated selection from April 20 until April 27 and include items from Tiffany & Co, Saint Laurent, Bvlgari, Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Gucci. You can shop the sale here. {Fashionista inbox} 

Ruslan Baginskiy launches a capsule in support of Ukrainian defenders 
The Ukrainian hat label Ruslan Baginskiy has launched a special drop of baseball caps in blue and yellow to represent the colors on the Ukrainian flag and make a statement about freedom, courage, bravery and determination. Every piece is made in Ukraine and all profits from the sale will go to support Ukrainian defenders. "We believe that fashion is a tool for change, fashion has the power to bring people together and make a statement with no words," the brand says in a press release. "Your outfit can be a statement itself. Be brave like Ukraine." {Fashionista inbox} 

The resilience of Glossier's Emily Weiss 
Courtney Rubin's thoughtful portrait of Glossier's Emily Weiss for Bustle explores how the millennial entrepreneur is on a mission to scale her makeup company, no matter the setbacks. "Looked at one way, the tech debacle was another story of a startup pivoting and losing its way. Looked at another way, the layoffs were a sign of Glossier's — and Weiss' — maturity," writes Rubin. "The beauty company was giving up on its biggest dreams in order to double down on its attainable ones. Caution, after all, is how a CEO avoids becoming a cautionary tale who chases vaporware at the expense of their core business — and ends up the subject of a streaming mini-series." {Bustle

Why clean beauty is dominated by white voices
Even though buzzy ingredients like shea butter, moringa oil and turmeric have always been a part of BIPOC cultures and communities, the dominant voice and imagery in the clean beauty space remain overwhelmingly white. Amanda Mitchell gathers insights from entrepreneurs in the clean beauty industry for Refinery29 in a piece that delves into why white women are still the faces of clean beauty and how we can spark a change in the space. {Refinery29

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

bifc-brands
News

The Black in Fashion Council Officially Launches With 38 Participants

These brands will work with the organization and the Human Rights Campaign to put policies into practice to demonstrate their commitment to Black employees at all levels.

By Dara PrantAug 3, 2020
dries-van-noten-beauty
News

Must Read: Dries Van Noten Launches Beauty, What's Next for Off-White Without Virgil Abloh

Plus, celebrating Black designers at The Costume Institute's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

By Dara PrantFeb 28, 2022
versace-statement-promo
News

Must Read: Versace Releases an Official Statement on 'American Crime Story,' Eddie Borgo May Be Out of Business

Plus, Nike unveils another Kendrick Lamar take on the Nike Cortez set to release Jan. 26

By Dara PrantJan 31, 2018
lush-store-promo
News

Must Read: Lush Launches Transgender Rights Campaign, Burberry Partners With Farfetch for E-Commerce Push

Plus, Kim Jones is set to collaborate with Uniqlo's less expensive sister brand.

By Dara PrantFeb 15, 2018