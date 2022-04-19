Olivia Rodrigo is Glossier's First-Ever Celebrity Face

Olivia Rodrigo for Glossier. Photo: Stevie Dance/ Glossier

On Tuesday, Glossier announced that it has tapped Olivia Rodrigo as its first-ever celebrity face. Not only will the actor and singer serve as an ambassador for the brand, but in what's being touted as a "first-of-its-kind partnership," she will also be able to "lend her unique voice and perspective to exciting initiatives spanning product, content and creative campaigns, all while connecting with the Glossier community," per a release from the company.

Glossier has, by some, recently become regarded as an emblem of a bygone, millennial-pink-swathed, "girlboss"-led era. But by tapping one of the buzziest young stars, it's making a less-than-subtle play to capture the attention of Gen Z. (Hopefully this one resonates more successfully than Glossier Play, the company's last attempt to do so.)

According to the press release, "the partnership with Olivia signifies the brand's focus on building authentic talent partnerships grounded in real-life connections and shared values." And it's true that the Grammy-winning artist has, in fact, worn Glossier makeup for many of her public appearances over the last few years. Rodrigo is reportedly a big fan of the brand's best-selling brow gel, liquid eyeliner and lip tint. (She also debuted the brand's "Ultralip" lip tint in a "Beauty Secrets" video for Vogue last year.)

Along with the partnership news, Glossier also released its first campaign featuring Rodrigo on Tuesday. Photographed by Stevie Dance, the images feature makeup by Katie Jane Hughes and hair by Rodrigo's go-to stylist Clayton Hawkins.

4 Gallery 4 Images

As part of Rodrigo's debut as a brand partner, Glossier has launched a curated set of her favorite items, dubbed "Olivia's Favorites," sold as a bundle. Later this year, the partnership will continue to expand via collaborations with Rodrigo on "tour experiences and merch, develop[ing] custom product sets, and co-creating content."

