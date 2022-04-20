Optimist Consulting Is Hiring An Entry-Level  Account Coordinator, Luxury/Lifestyle Division In New York (Hybrid In-Office/Remote)

Title: Account Coordinator, Luxury/Lifestyle Division

Job Type: Full-Time, Entry-Level

Location: Hybrid in-office/remote - candidate must be able to work in NYC 2-3 days a week

Optimist Consulting is seeking a PR professional for immediate start to assist in executing strategic publicity campaigns for the team’s extensive portfolio of prominent luxury/lifestyle brands. Your role will straddle both traditional and digital PR, enabling the team to deliver integrated campaign outcomes for clients, inclusive of on and offline PR activity. Externally, you will be supporting the team’s interactions with key journalists, bloggers, and other media influencers. Your role will also be strategic in developing client reporting practices, harnessing data and analytics to optimize PR efforts.



This individual will assist the team in managing daily account activities. Responsibilities include but are not limited to:



● Compiling client media coverage for monthly reporting

● Drafting pitches, media alerts, fact sheets, backgrounders, and other press materials

● Creating weekly/monthly progress reports as needed

● Maintaining agency lists of editors, stylists, celebrities, and industry resources

● Preparing meeting agendas and client updates

● Researching and monitoring cultural events, digital trends, and industry developments

● Managing product loans and sample trafficking

● Attending client and media events (Virtual or in-person, safety permitting)

● Any other duties as assigned



Preferred Qualifications:

● Minimum 1 year of PR experience; preferably centered on integrated digital campaigns

● Knowledge of regional media, online media, and influencer community

● Excellent written and verbal communication skills

● Professional workplace demeanor

● Ability to work well with others and take direction

● Highly organized, able to prioritize tasks (strong attention to detail is a must)

● Creative and energetic personality

● Knowledge of and interest in industry events, trends, and culture

● Strong understanding of key social media platforms and how they are used by individuals and brands



Required Qualifications:

● Public relations or media experience with luxury, fashion, retail, or lifestyle brands; agency experience preferred (extensive internship experience will be considered)

● B.A in public relations, journalism, communications, marketing, or a related field



Why Optimist:

● Supportive and dynamic office culture

● Hybrid work schedule in a centrally located office

● Opportunity to be part of a creative team

● Medical and Dental benefits for full-time employees

● 401k for full-time employees

● PTO and generous holiday schedule

● Cell phone reimbursement

● For more information: www.optimistconsulting.com



Interested candidates should apply by sending their resume and cover letter to jobs@optimistconsulting.com with the subject line “Account Coordinator.”



Salary commensurate with experience.