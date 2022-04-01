Must Read: Photographer Patrick Demarchelier Has Died, Beauty's Big Bet on Entertainment

Patrick Demarchelier. Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Patrick Demarchelier has died

Photographer Patrick Demarchelier died on Thursday at the age of 78. In an obituary by Vanessa Friedman, The New York Times remembers Princess Diana's personal portraitist and the prolific Vogue creative partner as "one of the photographers whose work helped define fashion and celebrity in the late 20th and early 21st centuries." But he was not without controversy: In 2018, Demarchelier was the subject of a Boston Globe article in which numerous models accused him of sexual harassment and unwanted advances. He denied the accusations. {The New York Times}

Beauty's big bet on entertainment

James Manso explores the beauty industry's burgeoning partnership with entertainment for WWD, writing: "Brand awareness is one of the most significant goals of entertainment partnerships....Product collaborations are also key to keeping a brand relevant." {WWD}

Makeup artist and beauty founder AJ Crimson has passed away

AJ Crimson, makeup artist and founder of an eponymous color cosmetics company, passed away on Thursday. In a public statement, Crimson's family remembered the creative: "AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful and accessible to people of all color. We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership. We thank you all for your kind words, tweets, and posts, as AJ was an inspiration to us as much as he was a bright light to the rest of the world. There are no words that can sum up his whole." {Fashionista inbox}

'Elle' profiles Emma Grede

Leah Faye Cooper profiles Good American CEO and Skims Founding Partner Emma Grede for Elle. The entrepreneur discusses her personal background, why her partnerships with the Kardashian family work so well, her appearances as the first Black female investor on "Shark Tank" and even her thoughts on the criticism about the Kardashians' tendencies to "adopt and exploit Black women's aesthetics." Well, sort of: When questioned on the latter subject, Grede replies diplomatically: "I'm very proud to work with Kim and Khloé and Kris; they are incredible business partners. I see and hear the criticism every day, but do I sleep well? Do I have peace with what I do? Absolutely." {Elle}

Fashion editors and publishers face off

As Condé Nast editorial staffers unionize and publishers restrict employees from sponsored partnerships to supplement their income, retaining talent has become a struggle in the media realm, reports Diana Pearl for Business of Fashion. "While a position at a magazine still often carries an air of prestige, cachet doesn't pay the bills," writes Pearl. "As staffers continue to unionize, standard agreements around taking on sponsored deals may be written into contracts. And as the younger generation... joins the workforce, the freedom to take on brand deals will likely become more of a prerequisite for job seekers." {Business of Fashion}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.