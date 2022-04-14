Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive For The Beauty Team In New York, NY
Paul Wilmot Communications is seeking a hardworking and dedicated Junior Account Executive for the Beauty Team who is bright, organized, upbeat and efficient. The role is one with various responsibilities, so this person should be comfortable multi-tasking and prioritizing. Work will range from administrative support, research, writing, pitching, etc.
Responsibilities include:
- Assist Account Supervisor with daily duties of account management and client servicing in a timely and professional manner
- Help with compiling creative pitches supporting new + hero sku’s from clients
- Contribute to team brainstorms on strategy with creative and relevant ideas
- Continually scan dailies / websites to stay abreast of new publications / columns / etc. that apply to division and alert team accordingly
- Join weekly client conference calls and contribute with updates on responsible tasks
- Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books
- Work team events and handle all responsibilities delegated, including but not limited to setup, check-in, liaising with client, etc.
- Maintain contact/media lists
- Build strong working knowledge of Muckrack media database system
- Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR or Communications preferred
- Relevant previous job experience
- Must strive in a fast-paced environment and be comfortable managing multiple projects at once
- Should possess superior communication and problem-solving skills
- Interest in beauty / pop culture
- Strong writing and computer skills, as well as knowledge of social media
Please send resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com