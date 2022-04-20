Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Sparkling in Adam Lippes

This is my ideal dress silhouette.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the premiere of Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Solo A Star Wars Story" at the El Capitan Theatre on May 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I don't think I've met a long, boxy monochromatic dress I haven't loved. It's not the newest, most innovative or trendy idea — we've seen it at The Row, Emilia Wickstead, Jil Sander, Balenciaga and Valentino, to name a few — but to me, that's part of its magic and what draws me in, no matter what the season or the runway is. Its simplicity makes it beautiful and timeless, though that may be the very reason why it can be a tough sell for celebrities for the red carpet. (A shapeless piece of fabric that ostensibly obscures any curves underneath?) However, some have over the years, and those looks have instantly become favorites of mine — like Phoebe Waller-Bridge in an excellent Adam Lippes Fall 2018 for the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story." 

The brand took the loose tank silhouette and elongated it into a floor-length dress. Then, it covered it in neat rows of white sequins all over, which add some structure to the flowy look. (It also had pockets!) Accessories-wise, Waller-Bridge kept it to a pair of diamond-covered statement earrings from Bina Goenka. She swooped her hair into a messy chignon with side-swept bangs, and added some color through the touches of pink in her makeup. 

To be, this is the ideal dress — and you can shop similar (but more casual) styles in the gallery below. 

Beaufille Aphylla Dress $495
ROHE AVIV SILK MAXI DRESS $450
LOUD-BODIES-SUSTAINABLE-ETHICAL-INCLUSIVE-AFFORDABLE-ALICE-DRESS-DUOTONE-TENCELL-3
4
Gallery
4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

