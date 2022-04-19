Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

PhotoBook Is Seeking Remote Social Media Interns In New York, NY

PhotoBook is looking for Social Media interns. They must be diligent with working in a remote environment.
MATT-CZURCHY-LOW-RES-COVER copy

PhotoBook is an online destination based in New York City. Our goal is to curate and commission creative work with a conscience from around the world. Our focus being on emerging talent in the worlds of art, film, fashion, beauty and music. Celebrating diversity and highlighting ethical and sustainable brands are also paramount at PhotoBook Magazine. What is unique about PhotoBook to integrate short interviews with every contributor and give a deeper look into their creative minds.

Check out PhotoBook Magazine and Alison Hernon's projects at:

alisonhernon.com
@photobookmagazine

PhotoBook is looking for Social Media interns. They must be diligent with working in a remote environment.

Alison Hernon, Fashion Stylist is looking for an intern as well to handle Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts:

Please send resume + portfolio to photobookmagazine1@gmail.com

Internship is non-paid, but a great way to build a portfolio with published work.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Photobook TANIA-RAYMONDE-LOW-RES-COVER2
Sponsored Story

PhotoBook Is Seeking Editorial Interns (Remote)

PhotoBook is looking for Writing interns for Fashion, Beauty, Culture, Travel, and Events sections. They must be diligent with working in a remote environment.

By Winnie LiuJan 3, 2022
TANIA-RAYMONDE-LOW-RES-COVER1
Sponsored Story

PhotoBook Is Seeking Remote Social Media Interns

PhotoBook is an online destination based in New York City. Our goal is to curate and commission creative work with a conscience from around the world.

By Winnie LiuDec 21, 2021
photobook CAITLIN-NEW-LOWRES
Sponsored Story

PhotoBook Is Seeking Social Media Interns In New York, NY (Remote)

PhotoBook is an online destination based in New York City. Our goal is to curate and commission creative work with a conscience from around the world

By Winnie LiuAug 24, 2021
SIMONE-TISCI-LOW-RES-COVER
Sponsored Story

PHOTOBOOK Is Seeking Graphic Design Interns In New York, NY

By Winnie LiuJul 20, 2021