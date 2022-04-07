Potion Is Hiring An Account Coordinator In New York, NY

Potion is a forward-thinking creative communications and public relations consultancy. We are seeking an Account Coordinator to join our growing team. You must have 1-3 years of PR agency experience, including internships.

Potion is a forward-thinking creative communications and public relations consultancy. We use our unmatched ability to intuitively connect with brands, utilizing our long-standing relationships with editors and stakeholders, to help them find not just a wide audience, but the right audience. We’re a team of abstract thinkers and artful leaders, always strategizing with the long game in mind. Instead of following traditional PR blueprints, we know that there’s no singular, one-size-fits-most strategy when it comes to translating ideas into results.



To apply: hello@potion-pr.com

Account Coordinator

We are seeking an Account Coordinator to join our growing team. The Account Coordinator keeps both the team and clients organized, in the know and on track. This high energy individual is ready to work hard, is a fast learner and is passionate about the success of all clients. We are looking for a motivated self-starter with a willingness to research, learn and adapt to the ever changing PR landscape.

Roles + Responsibilities

Consistently build and maintain relevant media and influencer lists across several categories.

Regularly pitch media and secure product placements on behalf of brands.

Regularly read the news and keep your finger on the pulse to stay current on industry trends within the lifestyle, beauty, and fashion space.

Create weekly call agendas, take notes, and handle recaps thereafter.

Track and monitor all client coverage and proactively keep internal teams and clients updated throughout the day.

Create media clips for client press placements and source all media placements to clients in real time.

Update the brand’s PR trackers daily and status reports monthly.

Oversee and track mailers on behalf of brands.

Set up and manage conference calls & meetings on behalf of the team.

Help source press opportunities to brands and coordinate details with the team as needed.

Assist with social media for the agency, including ideation, posting and stories.

Work closely with the team to help with day to day tasks on behalf of the company.

How You Qualify

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to multitask in a fast paced environment

You’re self motivated, a great multitasker and resourceful

Come with a positive, “can-do” attitude

You’re a connector and love to meet new people

Have a basic understanding of the PR + media landscape

Must have a strong attention to detail and impeccable organizational skills

Work well in a team with the ability to collaborate

1-3 years PR agency experience, including internships

Proficient in Cision, Google Suite, Canva and Social Media platforms

@potion.pr