Potion Is Hiring An Account Executive In New York, NY
Potion is a forward-thinking creative communications and public relations consultancy. We use our unmatched ability to intuitively connect with brands, utilizing our long-standing relationships with editors and stakeholders, to help them find not just a wide audience, but the right audience. We’re a team of abstract thinkers and artful leaders, always strategizing with the long game in mind. Instead of following traditional PR blueprints, we know that there’s no singular, one-size-fits-most strategy when it comes to translating ideas into results.
To apply: hello@potion-pr.com
Account Executive
We are seeking an Account Executive to join our growing team. The Account Executive brings robust industry knowledge to the agency. This high energy individual knows how to multitask and execute, helping clients reach their goals. The candidate will bring creativity and excellent leadership skills; they will help set goals and objectives while using exemplary client management skills and demonstrate the ability to think dynamically.
Roles + Responsibilities
- Manage accounts across lifestyle, beauty and wellness categories.
- Oversee client media strategy, communications and account development
- Conceptualize new pathways to exposure on behalf of all clients and execute the same
- Build senior media and influencer relationships on behalf of the agency
- Secure top-tier media opportunities on behalf of all clients
- Work with the founder of the agency to create company-wide messaging
- Lead and manage the team, implementing practices for success.
- Develop creative concepts on behalf of all clients
- Organize and lead in-person client meetings with poise, presence, and strategic thinking
How You Qualify
- Bachelor or Master’s degree in Public Relations, Journalism, Communications, or related field.
- 3-5 years PR experience
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
- Proven track record of media coverage and client success.
- Creativity and passion
- Knowledge of Cision, MuckRack, and other tools
- Media relationships in the beauty, wellness and lifestyle space