Potion Is Hiring An Account Executive In New York, NY

Potion is a forward-thinking creative communications and public relations consultancy. We use our unmatched ability to intuitively connect with brands, utilizing our long-standing relationships with editors and stakeholders, to help them find not just a wide audience, but the right audience. We’re a team of abstract thinkers and artful leaders, always strategizing with the long game in mind. Instead of following traditional PR blueprints, we know that there’s no singular, one-size-fits-most strategy when it comes to translating ideas into results.



To apply: hello@potion-pr.com

Account Executive

We are seeking an Account Executive to join our growing team. The Account Executive brings robust industry knowledge to the agency. This high energy individual knows how to multitask and execute, helping clients reach their goals. The candidate will bring creativity and excellent leadership skills; they will help set goals and objectives while using exemplary client management skills and demonstrate the ability to think dynamically.

Roles + Responsibilities

Manage accounts across lifestyle, beauty and wellness categories.

Oversee client media strategy, communications and account development

Conceptualize new pathways to exposure on behalf of all clients and execute the same

Build senior media and influencer relationships on behalf of the agency

Secure top-tier media opportunities on behalf of all clients

Work with the founder of the agency to create company-wide messaging

Lead and manage the team, implementing practices for success.

Develop creative concepts on behalf of all clients

Organize and lead in-person client meetings with poise, presence, and strategic thinking

How You Qualify

Bachelor or Master’s degree in Public Relations, Journalism, Communications, or related field.

3-5 years PR experience

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Proven track record of media coverage and client success.

Creativity and passion

Knowledge of Cision, MuckRack, and other tools

Media relationships in the beauty, wellness and lifestyle space

