Must Read: Prabal Gurung and Phillip Lim to Create Costumes for Disney+ Show, Wella Acquires Briogeo

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.
prabal-gurung-phillip-lim-american-born-chinese-costumes

Prabal Gurung and Phillip Lim to create costumes for Disney+ show
There's one more reason for buzz to build around the new Disney+ show "American Born Chinese," based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang: Prabal Gurung and Phillip Lim are teaming up to help create costumes for the series. The designers, who are friends and stars of their own graphic novel ("House of Slay"), will collaborate with costume designer Joy Cretton for looks worn by characters played by Michelle Yeoh and Daniel Wu; Denise Petski got more details for Deadline. {Deadline}

Wella acquires Briogeo
For its first big acquisition under private equity firm KKR, beauty brand Wella is picking up Briogeo. Wella CEO Annie Young-Scrivner tells WWD's James Manso that the natural hair-care brand will help strengthen Wella's commitment to sustainability, and that they were impressed by Briogeo's growth in the market. {WWD}

