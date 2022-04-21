Must Read: Pyer Moss Launches Handbags, Sydney Sweeney Is Now a Tory Burch Brand Ambassador

Photo: Shikeith/Courtesy of Pyer Moss

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Pyer Moss launches first handbag and mainline women's footwear line

Earlier this month, Kerby Jean-Raymond put up Pyer Moss' first-ever billboard on Flatbush Avenue to announce the brand's foray into a new category: handbags. The collection, which includes both bags and women's footwear (another first for the brand), is now live on pyermoss.com. See the full campaign, photographed by Shikeith and styled by Dara Allen, in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

8 Gallery 8 Images

Sydney Sweeney named brand ambassador for Tory Burch bags and shoes

In other accessories news, Tory Burch announced it had tapped Sydney Sweeney to be the face of its bags and shoes — the brand's first official ambassador. "Sydney is one of the most talented and relevant young actors working today, but I am equally inspired by her curiosity and confidence," the designer said in a statement. "She is unapologetic and empowered in her approach to acting and business. I am thrilled to start working together." Sweeney added: "I've been a fan of [Burch's] clothing and accessories for years, and I admire her tireless work to support women. I'm inspired not only by Tory's vision and the business she has built, but also by her kindness and philanthropy. I am so looking forward to the beautiful partnership and meaningful conversations to come." {Fashionista Inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Tory Burch

The future of luxury discounting

In Business of Fashion, Robert Williams reports on luxury fashion's relationships with sales and discounts, the conflict some of these players face between wanting to maintain an air of exclusivity and needing to offload product, and the different ways these brands are approaching it. {Business of Fashion}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.