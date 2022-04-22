Skip to main content

13 Refillable Luxury Beauty Products That Make Embracing Sustainability Feel Fancy

These beautiful, high-quality vessels are designed to be re-used for years.
fenty-beauty-refillable-lipstick-main

Refillable, re-usable products have long been the focus of many sustainability conversations in beauty. But for years, the makeup and skin care available in these forms weren't necessarily the kind you'd associate with a luxurious beauty routine or want to display proudly on your vanity. No longer: The luxury beauty industry has officially gone all in on refillables.

Lipstick is the most common refillable to be found from the widest range of luxury brands — Dior, Chanel, Valentino, Hermès, Fenty Beauty — but there are also an array of solid (and truly elegant) options in foundation, bronzer, powder, face cream, serum and even shampoo. These beautiful, high-quality vessels are designed to be re-used for years. Think treasured keepsake, not wasteful landfill. As an added bonus, the cost of the refills will often score you a discount when you re-purchase the product.

Click through the gallery below to see (and shop) our top refillable luxury beauty picks.

dior-refillable-shine-lipstick
lancome-absolue-soft-cream
hermes-matte-refillable-lipstick
13
Gallery
13 Images

