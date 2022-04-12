Skip to main content

Of Course Rihanna and Her Instantly-Iconic Maternity Style Got a 'Vogue' Cover

It's what she deserves.
rihanna-pregnant-vogue-may-2022-cover-1

Ever since she went public with the announcement that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting a child together, Rihanna has been redefining maternity style left and right — and really, are we surprised? She's not exactly the type to give up all her best straight-from-the-runway and super-sultry pieces just because she's got a growing baby bump. If anything, it's just one more thing for her to flaunt.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'" she tells Vogue's Chioma Nnadi in the May 2022 cover story. "I'm sorry — it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

rihanna-pregnant-vogue-may-2022-cover-3

All that flexing of her fashion connections has paid off for Rihanna with this, her seventh cover for Vogue US, shot by Annie Leibovitz. Working with fashion editors Alex Harrington and Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna dresses up her bump in another strong list of designer labels: Rick Owens, Saint Laurent, Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Glenn Martens and that lace Alaïa bodysuit that makes the cover (plus custom Messika belly chains to boot). 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

rihanna-pregnant-vogue-may-2022-cover-4

But for Rihanna, more than her actual style, she hopes it's her mentality about dressing her changing body that catches on for those who are pregnant.

"I'm hoping that we were able to redefine what's considered 'decent' for pregnant women," she tells Nnadi. "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"

The May 2022 issue of Vogue hits newsstands on April 26, but you can check out Rihanna's editorial and cover story on vogue.com now.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

harry styles
News

Thank God: Harry Styles Is Finally on the Cover of 'Vogue'

It is what he (and we!!!) deserve!!!!!!!

By Tyler McCallNov 13, 2020
rihanna-diamond -ball
News

Rihanna Lands Her Sixth 'Vogue' Cover

The singer, actress and Fenty designer fronts the fashion publication's November 2019 issue.

By Maria BobilaOct 9, 2019
hp-rihanna-vogue-cover-june-2018
News

Finally, Some Good News: A Rihanna 'Vogue' Cover Is Here

This is the fifth "Vogue" cover for the musical artist and Fenty entrepreneur.

By Maria BobilaOct 15, 2018
hp-rihanna-vogue-cover-april-2016.jpg
News

Rihanna Lands Another 'Vogue' Cover in Tom Ford

In the April 2016 cover story — her fourth for "Vogue" — we learn that she has a design collaboration with Dior in the works.

By Maria BobilaMar 17, 2016