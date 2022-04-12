Of Course Rihanna and Her Instantly-Iconic Maternity Style Got a 'Vogue' Cover

Photo: Annie Leibovitz/Courtesy of Vogue

Ever since she went public with the announcement that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting a child together, Rihanna has been redefining maternity style left and right — and really, are we surprised? She's not exactly the type to give up all her best straight-from-the-runway and super-sultry pieces just because she's got a growing baby bump. If anything, it's just one more thing for her to flaunt.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'" she tells Vogue's Chioma Nnadi in the May 2022 cover story. "I'm sorry — it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

Photo: Annie Leibovitz/Courtesy of Vogue

All that flexing of her fashion connections has paid off for Rihanna with this, her seventh cover for Vogue US, shot by Annie Leibovitz. Working with fashion editors Alex Harrington and Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna dresses up her bump in another strong list of designer labels: Rick Owens, Saint Laurent, Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Glenn Martens and that lace Alaïa bodysuit that makes the cover (plus custom Messika belly chains to boot).

Photo: Annie Leibovitz/Courtesy of Vogue

But for Rihanna, more than her actual style, she hopes it's her mentality about dressing her changing body that catches on for those who are pregnant.

"I'm hoping that we were able to redefine what's considered 'decent' for pregnant women," she tells Nnadi. "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"

The May 2022 issue of Vogue hits newsstands on April 26, but you can check out Rihanna's editorial and cover story on vogue.com now.

