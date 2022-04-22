RK Communications Is Hiring A Showroom Coordinator In Los Angeles

RK Communications is actively seeking a showroom coordinator for its West Hollywood satellite office. The ideal candidate will report in to the account team and handle day-to-day showroom management across the company’s Los Angeles roster of brands. An enthusiasm for collaboration is a must as is the ability to be proactive.



An individual in this role must have 1-3 years’ relevant showroom experience with the ability to support multiple client accounts and have a strong understanding of the cultural landscape outside of fashion.



The position is based in Los Angeles and will be reporting in to the office (RK c-‘s showrooms are on a hybrid schedule for 2022).



· Strong organizational skills a requirement

· Ability to multi-task within a boutique, multi-brand environment

· Strong communications skills with the ability to manage up

· Experience working in fashion PR or similar showroom environments a must

· An excitement for emerging fashion brands and accessories is a plus

· Proven ability to meet deadlines and work on tight time constraints

· Existing stylist and social relationships a plus

· Experience supporting on fashion events and/or production a plus

· Mac and Launchmetrics proficiency a must

· MUST HAVE AT LEAST 1-3 YEARS PAID EXPERIENCE FASHION AGENCY OR IN-HOUSE



To Apply: Please send your resume to rk@rkcommunications.us, subject line Showroom Coordinator.



Why RK Communications

At RK Communications, our superpower is communications. We go beyond standard communications tactics—consistently paving the way for the next generation of marketing.



Our experienced team dives deep to equip our partners with data-backed solutions, garnered from conducting an optimal cadence of campaign reporting to strategy-mapping through each stage of growth—ultimately sparking brand engagement and meeting KPIs.



With every tactics, we consider: Will this strategy make audiences feel, share, investigate, click, buy? Through each partnership, we’re proving: Our data-driven approach drives action.



RK c- works with brands like Double Rainbouu, Fry Powers and Rhode, among others.