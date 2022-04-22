Must Read: How the Salon Industry Is Evolving for Stylists, Abercrombie & Fitch Told a Generation What it Was

Photo: Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

How the salon industry is evolving to be better for stylists

Lexy Lebsack explores how the salon industry has changed for hairstylists over the past few years, specifically looking at transformations due to technology, social media, the pandemic and evolving needs of clients. "A power struggle had been quietly playing out over shampoo basins and foils," writes Lebsack. "Then the pandemic crystallized a shift that could forever change the way you get your hair done." {Allure}

Abercrombie & Fitch told a generation what it was

As Netflix's new film about Abercrombie & Fitch debuts, Vox's Alissa Wilkinson interviews the documentarian behind it, Alison Klayman. "We all knew, to varying degrees, that this was an exclusionary story because a lot of us felt excluded. But to really understand the mechanism by which it was enforced, and how top-down it was," says Klayman of the retailer. "There's no one book or one article that puts this 20-year period all in one timeline as well. And so it's really a study of a system, which is fascinating." {Vox}

On Alexander Wang's return to the runway

Connie Wang discusses designer Alexander Wang's return to the runway — after a three-year absence in the wake of sexual assault allegations — in a piece for The New York Times. "If you weren't paying attention to the derailments of the past couple of years, it might have seemed like simply business as usual at the label," writes Wang. "But something had indeed happened. Interview requests with Mr. Wang were denied. Noticeably absent was any mention of the word 'party,' which was once central to Alexander Wang's identity, his creative muse and the marketing superpower of the designer and his business — and what threatens to kneecap a lucrative company." {The New York Times}

Old Navy CEO departs

Nancy Green, Old Navy CEO, has been let go from the post, reports WWD. Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal will helm the brand until a new head is named. {WWD}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.